Top 4 Premier League BreakOut Players in the 2022-2023 Season

As major football leagues and all online sport betting see an end to play for the 2022-2023 football season, we cannot deny the thrill and the unexpected outcome of the season all around. Most especially in the English Premier League, where Arsenal Football Club stayed the longest on top of the league table but failed to clinch the title.

As it stands, Manchester City walked away with their fourth premier league in 5 years, while the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Manchester United hold the top three spots under the winners. Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton got relegated, and Everton just about avoided relations on the last day of the premier league season.

Still, as the 2022-23 Premier League season came to a halt, one can surely say that a handful of players have made a significant impact in their debut campaign. These rising stars are the ones to watch as we examine the top four breakthrough players of the season.

Without any delay, let’s take a closer look at them.

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Notably, the Argentine football player has been a part of the Amex team for a few years. However, his performances this season in the English premier league have exceeded expectations. At 24 years of age, he’s having his best season yet in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals and notching two assists in 36 matches for Brighton.

Moreover, he played a pivotal role in securing Argentina’s victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Impressively, Mac Allister’s midfield organization has been exceptional, and his noteworthy display has caught the attention of top clubs in the Premier League.

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

This season also saw the emergence of the impressive Japanese forward, Mitoma, acclaimed for his exceptional dribbling skills and swift footwork on the field. This season, he has scored ten goals and assisted seven times in 37 matches for Brighton & Hove Albion in all competitions.

Not only that, his striking vision and ability to push the ball forward from the left flank to the final third of the pitch have been exemplary. Get ready to be wowed by Mitoma’s talent on the field. It’ll be intriguing to watch if he can maintain his current level of performance in the following seasons now that he has cemented himself in the league.

Julian Alvarez

Alvarez has been a standout player for Manchester City, impressing in attack despite the high-profile dominance of Erling Haaland. Despite limited game time, Alvarez has proven himself with 15 goals and five assists in 45 appearances for the Cityzens this season.

Not content with club success alone, he was also a key player for Argentina in the attack during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Alvarez deserves recognition for his consistency and ability to perform at a high level, even when not playing regularly.

William Saliba

Arsenal has seen an improvement in defense this season, thanks in part to the player’s contribution. In his 27 Premier League appearances, the team kept 11 clean sheets, and he contributed three goals. He also made 82 clearances and won 53 aerial battles.

He has become a dependable defender in recent months, although he is currently sidelined due to a back injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

