Top 3 Players to Watch When Tuning Into The Bundesliga

Football fans around the world were delighted to see the return of the Bundesliga in mid-May. The league will now be getting new fans from around the continent as the top-flight German division finally scratches the football itch. While it may be football as we know it, there will certainly be a relief that the weekends will no longer be as quiet as they once were.
The talent in Germany often goes under the radar, with the dominant Bayern Munich often getting much of the attention. However, the Bundesliga plays host to some of the most exciting young players in world football, and now fans around Europe will finally have the chance to sit back and watch them. But, which unearthed talent are fans going to be able to enjoy in the Bundesliga between now and the end of the season?
Marcus Thuram
There is a lot of attacking talent in the Bundesliga, but with Erling Braut Haaland getting all the attention, Marcus Thuram’s excellent season is going under the radar. The 22-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first campaign in the German top-flight, having signed from Guingamp last summer.
His ability to hold the ball up for Borussia Monchengladbach has given them a new dimension to their game this season, while he is also able to run past defenders with ease. He boasts a pace that could rival a stallion among the Kentucky Derby race contenders. His form has had a big impact on Monchengladbach’s odds to achieve a Champions League place this season.
He has averaged 2.2 dribbles per game and 1.8 shots per game in the Bundesliga this season. His return of seven goals in the Bundesliga and eleven goals in all competitions makes for a successful debut campaign. He isn’t just a goalscorer either, as he has made eight assists in the Bundesliga this season. Monchengladbach will be a side that a lot of neutrals will be attracted to, and Thuram’s presence in the final third will make them a captivating watch.
Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig are a side stacked with upcoming talent. As well as Timo Werner and Dayot Upamecano, new fans to the Bundesliga will also be treated to seeing Christopher Nkunku every week. He made the switch to Leipzig in the summer of 2019 after finding chances at Paris Saint Germain limited, and he has seamlessly adapted to the football in Germany. The 22-year-old has added a new threat to this dynamic Leipzig side, with the Frenchman having already recorded 12 assists in his 24 Bundesliga appearances.
Only Jadon Sancho and Thomas Muller can boast a higher number of assists. His creativity in the final third makes him an attractive watch, as he has averaged a pass completion rate of 86.6% this season. Furthermore, he has made 2.8 key passes in the Bundesliga this term, and Nkunku will be vital to Leipzig’s chances of achieving a finish in the Champions League places this term.
Moussa Diaby
Bayer Leverkusen are a side stacked with attacking talent, and one player that often gets overlooked when looking at the young talent at the club is Moussa Diaby. The Frenchman may have only played 20 times this season in the Bundesliga, but he has already scored four goals and made five assists. He is in direct competition with Leon Bailey for that spot in the Leverkusen side, but there is a feeling that there is more to come from Diaby.
His directness will make him an instant stand out player for new fans of the division, as he attempts 2.8 dribbles per match. He also has the ability to find the net from outside the box, and averages 1.4 shots per game. Leverkusen are a side with so much attacking talent, but Diaby is one player that is sure to get you on your feet.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
