Over the years, the Premier League has seen some of the most bizarre, most inspirational and simply phenomenal incidents of any soccer league in the world.
So, we've decided to choose our picks for the top 10 Premier League moments of all time.
1 – Agueroooooooo!
There’s absolutely no way you can discuss the greatest moments the Premier League has ever seen without talking about perhaps the most shocking moment that sport has ever seen.
A few years after their billionaire takeover from Sheikh Mansour, Man City’s team started to build some momentum and have the look and feel of a side that was ready to challenge for the biggest domestic title they could hope for.
So, going into the last game of the season. Manchester City have Queens Park Rangers and Manchester United have Sunderland. Manchester United won their game through a Rooney free kick and the 1-0 victory seemingly looked enough, as word spread that City were 2-1 down going into the final minutes of the game.
But Mancini’s side were not going to throw away a long season’s work. A headed goal from striker Dz?ko started on Man City’s come back, but this still wouldn’t be enough. Man City needed a victory to win on goal difference.
The last second of the game, Ballotelli falls but puts a poked ball through to Aguero, who dodged the defender and booted home a clean finish, while commentator Martin Tyler screamed Aguerrroooooo as the ball went into the net.
2 – Leicester Win The League
The 2015/16 season saw the most unlikely of fairy tales take place and the Foxes of Leicester were the ones to write it.
But strange events during the summer saw Pearson part ways with the club, being replaced by ex-Chelsea manager Rainieri. Many eyebrows were raised for this appointment but the Italian created a team of togetherness and a club of friends.
After a 5000/1 start to the season (a second consecutive season in the Premier League), Chelsea defeated Tottenham to confirm a Leicester title.
3 – Blackburn Win The League
One of very few Premier League title winners, and still only with one to their name is Blackburn Rovers. In 1994 with the striking force of Shearer and the instruction of Kenny Dalgleish – the club won their greatest ever title victory to date.
They would go onto be relegated, and as of yet – have not returned to glory days of football, but they are currently seeing a somewhat of a renaissance in the Championship.
4 – Beckham’s Half Way Goal
Manchester United winger David Beckham was already in the public eye – but football fans will always remember when he did THAT halfway line goal in 1996/7. The 21 year old saw the Wimbledon keeper off his line and chipped him marvellously to score an absolute beauty!
5 – Arsenal’s Invincibles
For any team to win the league is amazing, but to win the league unbeaten? Crazy. Wenger’s Arsenal side did just that in the 2003/4 season and it has never been done since – in fact, the only time before this was in the 19th century!
6 – Beach Ball Incident
Liverpool vs Sunderland and Darren Bent hit a shot into the corner which, bizarrely, hit a beach ball that was on the pitch and changed the direction of the ball into the net, confusing Reina in the process!
7 – Jose Is Special
Don’t call him arrogant as he’s not one from the bottle – at least that’s what Jose thinks! After his appointment to Chelsea in 2004, his famous press conference saw him claim himself to be a special one, which he would soon prove! 2 back to back Premier League titles and a long career winning everything you can imagine.
8 – Cantona Goes Rogue
Eric Cantona in 1995, Manchester United’s top player at the time, runs and fly-kicks a fan in the stands – leading to many disciplinary actions and questions over the Frenchman. It remains one of the craziest incidents in Premier League history.
9 – Gerrard Sent Off In Seconds
Liverpool vs Manchester United is a match that we all look forward to, and dream of playing in – but Gerrard didn’t want to be on the pitch that long during their home match in 2015, as he got sent off for a wild challenge in just 38 seconds!
10 – The Slip Heard Around The World
Speaking of Gerrard, in the 2014/15 season – it looked as if Liverpool were finally going to win their first ever Premier League title. Suarez was smashing the goals in and the team looked strong, but many questions remained at the back.
Rodgers' men fell apart in 2 famous matches, but the most memorable has to be a week after Gerrard told his team to "not let it slip", he would slip from a pass and allow Ba to steal the ball for Chelsea, all but ending Liverpool's dominance in the league. They would have to wait half a decade more for victory!
