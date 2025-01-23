Three outsiders that won the Champions League

(Stock Photo ID: 2328320441)

The new Champions League format for the 2024/25 season has brought an added layer of drama to one of football’s most exciting competitions, with Europe’s top clubs needing two extra group games to secure a place in the knockout stages. It’s proving hard for even the best sports betting apps to predict what is going to happen in what will be a decisive set of January fixtures.

With teams like Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, and defending champions Real Madrid all still fighting for qualification, it’s clear that there’s plenty of business to attend to as the tournament heats up.

This season’s Champions League has brought back what fans have craved —unpredictability. For too long, the trophy has been lifted by the usual suspects, but the way this campaign has started, there’s every chance an outsider could shock the world in Munich come May.

While it’s been a while since an underdog has lifted Europe’s top crown, it’s always nice to reflect on the times that the favourites for the trophy came up second best. In this article, we look at three unforgettable underdog stories where outsiders defied the odds to lift the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund – 1996/97

In the mid-1990s, Borussia Dortmund were a solid Bundesliga side but far from European heavyweights.

Coached by Ottmar Hitzfeld, who was steady in Switzerland but unassuming compared to the other German giants at the time, Dortmund stunned Europe by beating some of the continent’s finest teams en route to their first-ever Champions League triumph.

In the final, they overcame the mighty Juventus, with goals from Karl-Heinz Riedle and a young Lars Ricken sealing a 3-1 victory.

Dortmund’s triumph epitomised the grit and determination of an outsider taking on Europe’s elite, beating an Old Lady side comprised of Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps, Christian Vieri and Alessandro Del Piero.

Porto – 2003/04

Led by a young and brash José Mourinho, Porto shocked the footballing world in the 2003/04 season. After a remarkable run, including a controversial win against Manchester United and an incredible victory over Deportivo La Coruña, Porto reached the final in Gelsenkirchen.

Against Monaco, Mourinho’s men dominated, winning 3-0 to secure their second European Cup. This victory not only solidified ‘The Special One’s’ reputation but also showcased how a tactically astute underdog could conquer Europe.

Chelsea – 2011/12

Chelsea’s 2011/12 campaign was nothing short of miraculous. After a poor domestic season and a managerial change midseason, few gave the Blues any chance in Europe.

Yet, under Roberto Di Matteo, Chelsea defied all odds, beating Napoli in a dramatic comeback, edging past Barcelona in the semi-final, and defeating Bayern Munich in their own stadium in the final.

Didier Drogba’s heroic late equaliser and penalty in the shootout made it one of the greatest underdog stories in Champions League history.

Interestingly, Chelsea repeated a similarly unorthodox route to glory in 2021 under Thomas Tuchel. The German arrived midseason with little expectation in Europe, and while they lost the FA Cup final to Leicester City, they stunned Manchester City in Porto with a disciplined 1-0 win to lift the trophy. Chelsea’s ability to thrive when written off has become a hallmark of their European success stories.

