Thomas Muller is among the Best Strikers in German Football

Thomas Muller is a professional footballer playing for the German national team and the Bayern München club as a striker. With his versatility, great skill he was once considered a comprehensive talent for his team. The advantage that he most confident when playing is the ability to pass the ball accurately, dribbling spectacular.
Biography of Thomas Muller
Thomas Muller was born on September 13, 1989 in Weilheim, West Germany. However, he grew up in Pahl, a village next to where he was born. His father was Gerhard Müller, his mother was Klaudia Müller, Thomas Muller also had a younger brother, Simon Müller. He comes from a middle-class family. From an early age, he was an obedient child, listening and especially having a strong passion for soccer.
Because he comes from a middle-class family, the information about this footballer was also sought by many different fans. The parents of player Thomas Muller are just ordinary people. He lived in a happy family with his passion for football, rising from an early age.
He also has a younger brother, but is rarely mentioned. Even his other information is less reported by the press. However, this does not seem too important when his career is something we should mention more.
Müller is a Roman Catholic player. He was engaged to his girlfriend Lisa Trede who is a professional model after 3 years of dating. They married in December 2009. They also experienced a happy marriage but also many difficulties. They have in common is the same passion for football He also regularly participates in charitable activities as part of his job.
Football career of Thomas Muller
From the age of 4, Thomas Muller joined the young football club TSV Pahl. From the age of 10, he started playing official in the club. Before that he often participated in street matches with other children. The club he joined at the time was the Bundesliga – 2002.
He trained there for 5 years, until 2007 he was signed by the young Bayern Munich youth club and officially became a surname. During a year at Bayern Munich he had no official match. It was not until 1 year later (2008) that he had his first football match to debut the club. Two years later, he joined the German national team.
The moment he joined the German national team, he was only 16 years old, this was the first time he was representing his country in football. Gradually, he joined the U18 team, then U21. In his debut with the U21 team in 2009, he and his teammates had a meeting with Turkey for a friendly. His team lost in that series of matches. In November of the same year, they were still in that team, but they defeated San Marino with a score of 11: 0.
By 2009, the Bayern Munich club replaced the coach, Louis van Gaal was considered a factor that helped Bayern improve significantly. In February 2009, he officially joined the professional playing squad of the club. In his Championship League debut, he had a match against the Bundesliga, Sporting CP, and he was named on the reserve list. But every time he played, he also made important breakthroughs. Thomas Muller was an excellent rookie in the 2009-10 season with 13 goals and 10 superb assists.
Around September 2009, he scored two goals for Borussia Dortmund and two goals for Maccabi Haifa and he won the title of best player of the month.
March 2010 was the moment of his first match against the German team as a substitute for Toni Kroos. His team lost to Argentina with a score of 0: 1.
After the 2010 World Cup, he played in the Super Cup tournament with Schalke 04. The goal opened the score for the team to have added momentum to the 2: 0 victory. In the confrontation with the Bundesliga and FC Nürnberg in the 2011-12 season is considered the match marking the 100th time he has played since joining the Bayern Munich club.
In the 2012-13 season, he contributed a lot to the club’s eighth consecutive victory in the battle against Fortuna Düsseldorf. After many supports, he decided to extend his contract with Bayern Munich for another 2 years to decline the offer of Man Utd. This shows how loyal he is to Bayern Munich.
In the 2010 World Cup, he was the first goalscorer in the match against Australia and helped his team-mate win with a score of 4 – 0. Germany came in 3rd place, of which Muller had 5 goals scored. . At this time he won the FIFA Player of the Year award, the best young player of the year.
After many remarkable achievements, he participated in “World Cup All-Star” and “World Cup Dream Team”. He is one of the few players to score 5 wins in 2 world cups (2010/2014).
His awards & achievements
– Winning the 2014 World Cup, he was voted “silver shoe” and “silver ball” award for the second highest scorer of the season.
– Won the “FIFA World Cup Golden Boot” in 2010.
– He also won 3 titles in 2010: “FIFA Young Player of the Year”, “World’s Best Young Player of the Year” and “World Football Championship”.
– After the 2014 world cup, he participated in “All-Star XI Team” and “Dream Team”.
– In the 2012-13 season, he won the “UEFA- European Player of the Year” award.
Currently, he is still faithful and attached to the club, playing football while living with his wife and children and participating in volunteer activities. In addition to football, he has another hobby. It is playing golf. Mueller loves to play golf to the point where he even participates in the Eichenrinde tournament that is suitable for both amateur and professional. A golfer named Maximilian Kieffer said that his technique is like a pro.
Football is constantly evolving. The players who once resounded were easily forgotten by the arrival of new golden strikers. Hopefully some of the above will help you know more about Thomas Muller player. For more, go to https://sieukeo.com/ty-le-keo visit the link to see match scores, football highlights of the day, as well as football betting odds.
