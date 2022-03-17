The Top 4 Underrated Managers in the Premier League Right Now

Widely regarded as the most exciting and the most competitive league in the world, the English Premier League is home to some of the biggest names in soccer – both on and off the pitch. Pep Guardiola has brought his brand of tiki-taka tactics to Man City with incredibly success results, while Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool into a winning machine. Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte are also counted among the biggest managerial names in the game.
But aside from those superstars, there are a glut of other top head coaches in the league as well. After all, it takes no little tactical nous, a fantastic work ethic and superb man management skills to keep a team competitive in such a difficult league. With that in mind, here’s our rundown of five of the most underrated managers working in England’s top flight today.
David Moyes
After his sterling work with Everton between 2002 and 2013, it seemed that Scotsman Moyes was destined for great things in English football – especially after landing the top job at Old Trafford that year. However, the Man Utd hotseat has proven to be something of a poisoned chalice since the exit of Sir Alex Ferguson and Moyes underwhelmed there, as he did in subsequent roles at Real Sociedad and Sunderland. Now, however, he’s galvanised a West Ham side to the brink of Champions League football, which is certainly punching above their traditional weight class.
Bruno Lage
After achieving promotion to the Premiership in 2018, Wolves immediately impressed under former boss Nuno Espiritu Santo. However, the sale of key player Diogo Jota, the horrible injury sustained by Raul Jimenez and the subsequent departure of NES had many online betting fans tipping the Black Country team for the drop in 2022. Lage has done an impeccable job in silencing the naysayers, retaining the defensive solidity cultured by Nuno and adding in one or two more creative sparks. Like West Ham, the fact that they are still in the European conversation at this stage of the season speaks volumes about Lage’s ability.
Ralph Hasenhuttl
Since joining Southampton in 2018, Hasenhuttl has overseen a rollercoaster tenure at their helm. His team have been on the receiving end of some of the biggest shellackings in Premier League history, conceding nine goals and scoring none against both Leicester (in October 2019) and Manchester United (in February 2021). Nonetheless, he has instilled his charges with the self-belief to overcome those setbacks and they now play some of the highest tempo and most enterprising football in the league.
Dean Smith
A dyed-in-the-wool Aston Villa fan, Smith’s lifelong dream came true when he led his boyhood team back to the Premiership in 2019. Unfortunately, the honeymoon at Villa Park didn’t last forever and he was dismissed from his job late last year. However, the ex-defender spent little over a week out of work after Norwich pounced to secure his signature. Although the Canaries might already be dead and buried this season, Smith has done a fantastic job in geeing up his new charges and the sensible money would suggest he’ll bring them back up at the first time of asking next year.
What do you think? Are these the unsung heroes of the Premier League? Or have we missed out an obvious candidate? Have your say.
