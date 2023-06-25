The Most Loved Sports in Poland

What Are the Most Popular Sports in Poland?

People who wager on sites like Ice Casino are also likely to place bets on sports. As such, it is important to know what sports people from Poland like. If you want to bet on sports, it only makes sense that you place your bets on popular spots because the stakes are higher.

According to Statista, the most popular sports in Poland are:

Football

Ski Jumping

Volleyball

Handball

Let us talk about each one and see what these sports have to offer.

1. Football

Football is the ruling game in Germany and its neighboring countries, including Poland. As far as Poland goes, they have the Polish Football Association, whose founding date goes as far back as 1911. It was in 1920 when the first championship happened in the country. Today, about 40% of all people in the country watch football avidly.

These are the biggest tournaments in the country:

UEFA Champions League

UEFA European Football Championship

Nations League

FIFA World Cup

Ekstraklasa and Polish National Cup

Football is so big in Poland that more than 50 football leagues are available for the country to bet on. Most of the time, the Poles bet on national leagues like the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and Serie A.

Football is popular in Poland, and about half a million people play the game. Today, there are hundreds of amateur leagues where enthusiasts can hone their football skills.

2. Ski Jumping

In January 2023, Poland bagged second place in the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup competition. The competition happened in Zakopane. The country gained 1,150.5 points, just shy from the winner, Austria, which had 1,151.5 points.

Ski jumping became a cultural thing back in the 1970s. Two people—Adam and Kamil—popularized the sport at that time. They brought home world championships, and it inspired a nation to participate in the sport of ski jumping.

Today, ski jumping is an important sport for the Poles. They support their representations, and their ski athletes are nothing short of celebrities.

Poland capitalizes on this too, as it is one of the most popular skiing destinations in the world. Although it does not have the beauty of places like The Alps, there are many affordable skiing resorts here that one can visit.

Ski Jumping is so popular you can always find an online sports betting site where you can wager. However, since skiing is not a global event, sports bettors will have to limit their options to European events.

3. Volleyball

Poland is a volleyball powerhouse. Like ski jumping, volleyball has a massive following and support in the country. The Polish men’s volleyball team is one of the best in the world.

Volleyball is continuing to grow because of the achievement of the men’s team.

Like ski jumping, volleyball began its ascent to popularity in the 1970s. It was in 1976 when the Polish team won its first and only Olympic gold medal.

So far, here are the most popular volleyball leagues in the country:

PlusLiga

TAURON 1. Liga (men’s volleyball)

I Liga (women’s volleyball)

Polish Men’s Volleyball Cup

Polish Women’s Volleyball Cup

Volleyball ranks third behind ski jumping and football. The national watch time of the game is 52%. Those who love to bet on sports can rest assured that there is always a game or match that they can bet on.

4. Handball

Handball comes in many names, such as team handball or Olympic handball. Some even call it European handball. It is not a popular game worldwide, but the Poles are certainly crazy about it. The sport was established in 1956, so it is not a new game. However, it failed to capture the world as basketball did.

In this game, players have to pass the ball and then throw it to the opponent’s goal. It is a little similar to football, but then you must use your hands, not your feet.

The most popular leagues in Poland for handball are:

Superliga

Ekstraklasa

Poland men’s national handball team

Poland women’s national handball team

Unlike basketball, you cannot dribble the ball but can bounce it once before passing. Right now, it ranks fifth as the most popular sport in Poland. About 40% of the population watches the sport, particularly the big leagues.

Although these five are the most popular sports in Poland, it does not mean that you cannot bet on others. NBA, MMA, and boxing are also popular in the country.

The great thing about Poland is that the sports world covers a vast array of games. Although the Polish people really love football, there are also many who love track and field, basketball, American football, and many more.

Related Posts via Categories