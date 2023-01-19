The most expensive players after World Cup 2022

The World Cup in Qatar was full of sensations and disappointments. Thus, many players showed excellent football today scores and increased in value. Let’s take a look at the leading players who rose in value after the tournament:

Kylian Mbappé

PSG’s forward Mbappé regained the title of player of the world in December. The Frenchman added $20 million and is now worth $180 million. He was the top scorer at the 2022 World Cup, scoring eight goals in 7 games. France reached the final, losing to Argentina (3-3, on penalties 2-4).

Enzo Fernandez

Benfica’s center half was the revelation of the tournament. Seven matches, 1 goal, + 1 assist are on his account. Becoming the world champion with Argentina, Enzo went up by $20 million, from $35 to 55 million. So the Portuguese will probably earn a lot on his transfer.

Julián Alvarez

Another Argentine on the list is Erling Haaland’s understudy at Manchester City. After the tournament, he became more expensive by $18 million (from $32 to 50 million). Nevertheless, he scored four goals and gave one assist (today, his football scores are second after Messi’s). Not for nothing, he is called “the most expensive substitute in the world.”

Josco Gvardiol

The Red Bulls’ main center-back played all seven games for Croatia from the first to the last minute. The Balkans reached the semi-finals (losing to Argentina) and ended up in 3rd place, beating Morocco 2-1. Gvardiol went up by $15 million and is now worth $75 million.

Cody Gakpo

The PSV’s left winger played five games and scored three goals. Unfortunately, the Netherlands lost to Argentina in the quarterfinals (2-2, 3-4 on penalties). Gakpo earned an invitation to Liverpool with his play, where he transferred on January 1. You can follow his successes and watch soccer live on the trusted online portal. There is nothing to stop you from following the achievements of your favorites.

Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina’s tenacious holding midfielder was one of the best players for Morocco, which finished fourth behind Croatia. He played every game at the World Cup. As a result, Amrabat went from $10 million to $25 million.

Azzedine Ounahi

Another Moroccan is a crucial center-back for the national team. He played 7 out of 7 games and became more expensive by $12.5 million (from $3.5 million). He plays for French outsider Angers. Given the club’s failure in the live soccer championship, he will want to change teams in the summer.

Jude Bellingham

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund super-talent increased his value from $100 to 110 million. He played five matches for England, scored 1 goal, and gave one assist. The English lost to the French in the ¼ final (with Kane’s fatal miss from the penalty spot).

Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal winger has risen from 90 m to 100 m and is among the world’s top 10 most expensive players. The Englishman scored three goals and gave one assist in four games at the World Cup. Saka’s club finished the first round at the top of the table.

