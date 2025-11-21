The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is the premier professional indoor soccer league in North America. At the 1xBet platform you will always find chances to bet on this entertaining competition too. It combines 3 entertaining elements:

Established in 2014 through the merger of the Professional Arena Soccer League (PASL) and teams from the Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL), the MASL brought together the best elements of the 2 organizations. This resulted in the creation of a unified and competitive indoor soccer structure.

What do the matches look like

Unlike traditional outdoor soccer, arena soccer is played indoors on a smaller, enclosed field surrounded by walls, similar to an ice hockey rink. This setup leads to a faster tempo, frequent scoring opportunities, and constant movement, making it an electrifying spectator sport.

Teams typically play with 6 players per side, including the goalkeeper, and the matches are divided into 4 15-minute quarters. The compact field and continuous play emphasize individual skill, creativity, and quick decision-making.

Great events all across North America

The MASL features teams from across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, reflecting the growing popularity of indoor soccer throughout North America. Notable franchises include the San Diego Sockers, one of the most successful and historic indoor soccer clubs. There is also the Milwaukee Wave, known for their passionate fan base and consistent performances, and the Monterrey Flash, a dominant force from Mexico that showcases the league's international reach.

In addition to its entertaining style of play, the MASL has become a vital platform for players seeking to extend their professional careers or make their mark in the sport. Many players have transitioned from outdoor soccer leagues or collegiate programs, bringing a mix of experience and youthful energy. The league also serves as an entry point for fans who may be new to soccer, offering an engaging and family-friendly experience that differs from the slower pace of outdoor matches.

