Over the years, football betting has taken off. But since VAR’s introduction, the football game has experienced a few changes and this has made a significant impact on football betting. But is the new technology for the good or worse?

The VAR refers to the match official who is responsible for reviewing the decision by the match referee. They have access to the stadium cameras, including the features, such as slow-motion replays. Thus, it allows them to see the game from every angle.

Together with Video Assistant Referee and Replay Operator, referees will be able to make better decisions. The team operates from a special VAR hub and can contact the referee through a dedicated earpiece.

Presently, VAR is used in four different categories,

Goal or No Goal

Penalty or No Penalty

Red Cards

Mistaken Identity

How Does Video Assistant Referee?

When a game has a question decision related to one of the categories that we have made above, the VAR team is going to assess the incident from each angle. In case you see no error, no further action is going to be taken. It refers to a silent check since it leads to no delays in the football game. The viewers and players won’t even know that a VAR has taken place.

When VAR notices that there is a potential error, the referee will be informed through his earpiece. It involves the referee taking a look at the pitch side monitor for reviewing the video footage. In case there has been an error, the referee will a rectangle with arms, showing that they are reversing the original decision.

Impact of VAR on Live Betting

The biggest impact of VAR on in-play betting is the delay it can cause. You might have already seen this in football, from goal scoring review, a decision made, and ultimately the referee explaining that decision.

It leads to a break in the game where the momentum can change. It might lead to a break in betting.

As the game resumes, betting will be back. It is where you think about the wagers and what is going to happen next. VAR might be a real momentum killer. But it can boost teams who were feeling that they had been down but had been given a reprieve since the goal hadn’t been given.

How Is VAR Affecting Football Betting?

The primary problem related to betting and VAR is that VAR can disrupt the whole betting process. Every month new LCS Limited Casinos are adopting sportsbooks. Operators are working hard for reducing the time that wagers are suspended after a red card or goal. However, VAR has disrupted this process. It might even discourage some punters from taking part in in-play betting.

When VAR had been launched for the first time, betting sites weren’t prepared well. It led to poor outcomes. That’s because whenever there was a goal, betting sites organizing in-play can pay out to their gamblers like they usually do, just due to goal reversal.

In August 2019, an incident similar to this occurred during a match between Tottenham and Manchester City involving Sky Bet. Towards the end of the game, with the teams deadlocked at 2-2, Gabriel Jesus netted a goal that was initially deemed the winning one. However, to the dismay of City supporters, VAR intervened and overturned the decision. This turn of events caused frustration among the fans, especially since numerous bettors who had wagered on City’s victory opted to cash out their bets before the decision was reversed.

Sky Bet had to pay heavily for the match. They then had to take a defensive stand. Ultimately, they kept suspending in-play betting markets until VAR made a decision. These days every online sportsbook is suspending the market whenever there is a suggestion that football authorities will use VAR.

It had the biggest impact on the game flow. Matches come to a halt frequently so that the referee can review possible infringement.

How Are Betting Sites Responding to VAR?

Initially, betting platforms were not just quick to address the changes taking place to pre-match betting due to VAR. As technology analyses decisions more than ever, there are more penalty chances.

Often, companies overlook this and leave the odds unchanged, making way for experienced gamblers to make the most of this and improve their winning chances. Bookmakers also realize what is happening and the odds the markets are now lowering than it was previously.

Many betting operators also use VAR in a big for attracting more players. For instance, some sites refund your stake if VAR allows a winning goal. While other sites put a strong emphasis on voiding bets with VAR implementation.

