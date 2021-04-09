The most popular sport in the world has gone beyond its boundaries in the last decade. We no longer refer to football as a sport only. Instead, we look at it more and more as a business. The mouth-watering salaries the game’s star men receive should say enough. The same goes for the money transferred between the top European clubs who no longer look for the most talented players exclusively. They are equally interested in signing remarkable and highly popular athletes who will contribute to the increase of the team’s marketing revenue.
The scariest part is that we have not even reached the summit. Football’s popularity is only going to increase in the years to come. MLS teams are doing everything they can to attract the big stars of the game. Moving forward, the 2018 PASPA repeal has allowed all states to legalize online sports betting.
As many as 10 states have done so by the summer of 2021. Michigan sports betting is the latest addition to the American wagering industry as the state embraced the pastime in early 2021. We are thus already hearing about five professional sports in the United States. The list includes soccer. Looking also at the current US men national team, we can see some high-profile players who earn their salaries in some of the strongest European clubs. Christian Pulisic, who has recently suffered another hamstring injury, is a strong Chelsea asset, Sergino Dest has earned a spot in Barcelona’s starting line-up recently, while Giovanni Reyna plays regularly in Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund.
After such an introduction, we can only expect the record-breaking numbers to be higher in the next couple of years. For now, here are the four most expensive football transfers of all time.
1 – Neymar – Barcelona to PSG for €222 million
Neymar’s amazing €222m move changed football history. It remains the only €200+ million transfer in the world. The Brazilian prodigy shockingly left the Camp Nou in 2017 after winning two UEFA Champions League trophies with Blaugrana. He has clinched three successive Ligue 1 titles and several domestic cup trophies with PSG since, but he is yet to bring the inaugural title in the elite continental competition to the Parisians.
2 – Kylian Mbappe – Monaco to PSG for €180 million
Kylian Mbappe is probably set to break a new transfer record. He broke one in 2017 just before Neymar joined PSG but he is currently by far the most expensive player on the planet (alongside BVB’s Erling Haaland), being significantly younger than Neymar. Much like his Brazilian friend, Kylian has failed to bring the much-wanted UEFA Champions League trophy to the French capital.
3 – Joao Felix – Benfica to Atletico Madrid for €126 million
Next up is Joao Felix who is yet to prove his true worth. He arrived at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann. However, it seems that Diego Simeone is not utilizing the young Portuguese prospect in the best fashion. Atletico Madrid’s defensive-minded setup often prevents Felix from showing his immense talent. It will be very interesting to follow his progress in the times to come. If you’re doing Michigan sports betting you should keep an eye on Felix.
4 – Philippe Coutinho – Liverpool to Barcelona for €120 million
Although Barcelona will pay the Reds more than these €120 million as a courtesy of special bonuses, we decided to put Philippe Coutinho’s transfer behind Joao Felix. Philippe was Liverpool’s main star before 2018 when he finally completed the long-awaited Barcelona move. However, it ended in a disaster for both the Catalans and the player as the Brazilian midfielder just failed to find an adequate role in a star-studded Barcelona team.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind