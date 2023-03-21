The Five Players With The Most Ballon d’Or Trophies

The Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious individual award that a footballer can win during a given season. Also called the Footballer of the Year, it is the recognition of the best individual who graced the game and helped his team(s) to succeed at club and international levels.

Some of the biggest names in the sport have Ballon d’Ors to their name, including Franz Beckenbaur, Ronaldo Nazario, Alfredo Di Stefano, Kevin Keegan and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Whenever you visit an Online Sportsbook, you may notice that teams with the top stars have the shortest odds. Fans do not like to bet against the best in the world, even those who are yet to win a Ballon d’Or. Players such as Kylian Mbappe may get there one day, but they are yet to match the true legends of the sport.

Below is our rundown of the top five players who have the most Ballon d’Or trophies to their name.

1. Lionel Messi

Widely seen as the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or an astonishing seven times. There is no player who even comes close to his count, which was extended in 2021 after an incredible individual showing for Barcelona and his country Argentina.

Messi most recently won the FIFA World Cup in the winter of 2022, which has strengthened his claim as the best player ever. There is a very good chance that he may win his eighth Ballon d’Or when the voting takes place in 2023. Betting companies have him as the favorite to claim the Ballon d’Or for 2023. They believe that even if his club form is no longer at its very peak, his achievements at the World Cup will put him at a cut above the rest.

The Argentine attacker has countless other accolades to his name, having won every trophy available to him at club and international level on at least one occasion.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

The most significant rival of Lionel Messi also had an outstanding career in his own right. Cristiano Ronaldo may presently be in the shadow of his rival, but that does not mean he is a lesser player. Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or on five occasions and could have won more if a bit of luck had fallen his way during the voting.

Ronaldo had a sensational streak where he won the award in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017, meaning he was seen as the best on the planet for four out of five seasons.

One of the negative aspects of Ronaldo’s legacy is that he will not be able to catch Messi in this race. As he presently plays in Saudi Arabia, which is not seen as a top-level league, Ronaldo has a very low chance of adding to his Ballon d’Or count.

3. Michel Platini

Newer fans of the sport may see the name Michel Platini and think about the scandals he has been involved with outside of his playing career. Older fans and students of the game are aware of the Frenchman’s genius when he was at his peak as a footballer.

Platini was a terrific midfielder who could do it all. Not only was he an offensive weapon for his sides at club and international levels, but he could also hold his own during games. He was a stalwart for France and earned the Ballon d’Or three times in 1983, 1984, and 1985. For a three-year stretch, Platini was the greatest footballer on the planet by some distance.

4. Johan Cruyff

Another generational and legendary footballer who has three Ballon d’Ors to his name, Johan Cryuff is the darling of Barcelona and the Netherlands. Cruyff was seen as one of the most majestic players during his peak, as he did not think it was enough to score goals. He always wanted to do something special, as his goal was to delight and excite the fans while also ensuring that his team was winning.

Despite not winning a trophy at international level, Cruyff had ample club success during his career. Those team honors and his personal displays meant that he was voted the best player in the world in 1971, 1973 and 1974.

5. Marco van Basten

The Dutch national team may have never won a major trophy, having finished as runners-up at the World Cup more times than any other nation, but they did have a glut of world-class players in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Van Basten was seen by some as the successor to Cruyff for the national team. He had a different style from the previous Dutch master, as Van Basten was extremely physical and had a lot of guile to his play as well. He was not as flashy as Cruyff but equally effective.

The Dutch striker won the Ballon d’Or in 1988, 1989 and 1992. He may not have enjoyed as much success as a manager, but Van Basten will always be remembered as one of the greatest players to grace the game.

