The Biggest Upsets In Premier League History

As a Premier League fan, there’s nothing more exciting than an upset. Whether it’s a century-old club falling to a newly promoted team or perennial title challengers dropping points at home – each of these victories can shake up the season in surprising ways. The UEFA Premier League has seen its share of monumental upsets over the past few years, from shock results that sparked David vs Goliath stories to long shots emerging victorious against all odds.

In this blog post, we will take a look back at some of the most remarkable upsets to have ever taken place in one of Europe’s greatest football tournaments. From top teams suffering record defeats to so-called rookies toppling giants, these are moments that fans will never forget and ones that still echo down the ages!

Leicester City winning the Premier League in 2016 – Leicester City was 5000-1 outsiders to win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season but went on to defy the odds and lift the trophy, finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.\

Manchester United 0-1 Southampton, 1996 – In one of the biggest shocks in Premier League history, newly-promoted Southampton beat reigning champions Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a goal from striker Matthew Le Tissier.

Arsenal 2-3 West Brom, 2011 – Arsenal were unbeaten at home in the Premier League for 15 months when they faced West Brom in 2011. However, the Baggies shocked the Gunners with a 3-2 victory, thanks to a brace from striker Peter Odemwingie.

Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City, 2011 – In one of the most memorable Manchester derbies of all time, City thrashed their rivals 6-1 at Old Trafford, with Mario Balotelli scoring twice.

Chelsea 2-3 Burnley, 2017 – Chelsea were the defending champions when they faced newly-promoted Burnley in the opening game of the 2017-18 season. However, Burnley stunned the champions with a 3-2 victory, thanks to goals from Sam Vokes and Stephen Ward.

Liverpool 0-1 Barnsley, 1997 – Liverpool were heavy favorites to beat Barnsley in an FA Cup quarter-final replay in 1997, but the Championship side pulled off a shock victory thanks to a late goal from Ashley Ward.

Tottenham Hotspur 3-5 West Ham United, 2013 – In a thrilling London derby, West Ham United came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 at White Hart Lane, with striker Andy Carroll scoring a stunning hat-trick.

Manchester City 2-3 Norwich City, 2013 – In one of the biggest shocks of the 2013-14 season, newly-promoted Norwich City beat title challengers Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium, with Robert Snodgrass scoring the winner.

Manchester United 2-3 Blackburn Rovers, 2011 – Manchester United were the defending champions when they faced relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers in 2011. However, Rovers pulled off a shock victory thanks to a brace from striker Yakubu.

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Manchester City, 2013 – In one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup final history, Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a late goal from Ben Watson.

As we can see, the UEFA Premier League has seen its fair share of surprises and upsets throughout its years of play. Whether it’s an upset victory by an underdog team or a stunning comeback from a seemingly doomed match, these exciting moments have left fans on the edges of their seats with excitement and anticipation. They have also had quite the effect on premier league predictions.

With teams from all over the world joining in to make their mark on this multi-tiered competition, there is no telling what may happen as new matchups unfold each week, making sure we’re always tuning in to catch the action. So what will be next for the UEFA Premier League? Keep watching, and perhaps you’ll see your team grab that coveted title and make history come true!

