Alex Morgan Announced by Taylor Swift to USA World Cup Roster

The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off in a few weeks, and the United States Women’s National Team had their big roster reveal today. The USWNT concocted a very clever click-bait way to do it too- having every single player announced by a different celebrity. Alex Morgan, or as we can call her, Capt. Morgan (yes, she already did that obvious endorsement deal) was announced by Taylor Swift.

It’s probably the perfect pairing, as the record-selling tour de force is friends with the polarizing (at least among supporters of opposing countries) forward.

“number thirteen alex morgan, someone i consider a friend, someone i’m a massive fan of” ???????

pic.twitter.com/lP71UbyFqt — dani (@alexmorgaan) June 21, 2023



The announcement video, which saw Alex Morgan, join Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara as four time members of the Women’s World Cup roster (2011, 2015, 2019 were the others) is above.

As the USWNT looks to make it three World Cup wins in a row, something that has never been done before, this trio, along with Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz, are also chasing history of a different sort.

The fivesome is looking to become the first t win three World Cups in the women’s game.

On the great one, Pelé, has ever done it on the men’s side.

Alex Morgan on Taylor Swift announcing her to the #USWNT: ‘I think they nailed it with Taylor announcing me, I was pretty happy about that’ ‘We support each other a lot’ Q: Laken Litman#VamosWave pic.twitter.com/aqaKEKZU8u — (Stephanie) (@statsandedits) June 21, 2023

Now look what you made me do, just what you made me do, made me do, with the blank space that was this “Create New Post” in the WordPress CMS. In the embedded tweet above, you can see what Morgan thought of Swift doing her official announcement.

And in the tweet below, you can see the full USWNT roster that will head to the WWC in Australia and New Zealand.

Also, Alex Morgan referring to the USWNT roster, going from young to old, as ages “18 to Pinoe (for Megan Rapinoe),” it may have been the highlight of announcement day.

