Strategies for Predicting Everton Matches in the Premier League

Everton are one of the most successful, storied and historic clubs in English football. With nine league title victories and five FA Cup triumph, the Toffees are giants. However, the last three decades have been barren and recent seasons have seen the team battling relegation on an annual basis. This campaign, though, is the final one at Goodison Park and Blues fans are determined to give the ground a proper send off.

Enduring a rough start under Sean Dyche, Everton made a change in the dugout and brought former coach David Moyes into the fold. The Scot has enjoyed an incredible return and the Toffees are unbeaten in seven matches. This article will share strategies on how you can wager on Everton with confidence for the remainder of the season.

Make Use of Live In-Play Betting

There is nothing like the thrill of playing live games like poker, blackjack and roulette on casino platforms and live in-play sports betting offers the same level of excitement to football fans. The ability to place wagers as the Everton game is unfolding affords people a great benefit that simply wasn’t possible before the advent of online apps.

People looking to make predictions around the Toffees can do so in real-time as the match is being played. So, if Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is forced off early doors due to an injury, those observing can assess how his absence is impacting the flow of the game before making a pick around match events of the final result. Playing on a mobile device like a smartphone or tablet allows you to use your knowledge of the Toffees to make educated guesses around possible outcomes.

Check Out Team News

Ahead of each Everton game, manager David Moyes will speak to the press at a pre-match press conference and this can provide you with plenty of clues as to what the possible starting XI will be. Of course, the Toffees boss will never reveal the specific eleven he is going to pick but he will confirm with the media which players are out through injury or suspension.

From here, you can start to weigh up the likely strength of the Everton side and compare it to the opposition. Look at whether any key names are missing as this can have a huge impact on how the Blues perform. Track how the team is set-up and the tactics too as Moyes may make tweaks, particularly if he is without an integral team member like Iliman Ndiaye or Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Follow the Form Guide

Everton have two matches to play in March – Wolves away and West Ham at home. When plotting how the games could go, it is important to check out the form of both sides to see how they are doing heading into the big match with the Toffees. Look at how the sides have fared in the last month or so to get a good idea of how the players are feeling at the moment. The Hammers, for example, have won two straight matches, including an impressive win at title chasers Arsenal and so confidence will be high int he camp.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the table and so this is also something to consider. It shows a lack of consistency and spells of struggle throughout the campaign. This could mean both can be got at by an unbeaten Everton

Assessing the Toffees’ Run-In

After a return to winning ways, positivity is sky high at Goodison Park and Everton’s manager, players and fans will be hoping to finish high up the table as possible. While a place in Europe is very likely out of the Toffees’ grasp, a top-ten finish is a possibility if the side maintain this level of form.

At the start of April, Everton head to rivals Liverpool at Anfield and will be determined to dent the Reds’ title bid before hosting Arsenal, who are second. The Blues will have their say on the title race in that first week of live games.

Moyes’ men then play the three sides who have sat in third, fourth and fifth for much of this season – there is a trip to Nottingham Forest, a home match with Manchester City followed by Chelsea away.

Take into Account the Power of Goodison Park

After calling Goodison Park for the last 133 years, Everton will depart for a new season at Bramley Moore Dock at the end of the campaign and so the final games are set to be emotional, highly-charged affairs. The fanbase will be right behind the team from the first second to the last to ensure the Blues leave having given the Grand Old Lady a proper farewell.

Everton’s final two matches at the stadium are against Ipswich and Southampton who could both have already been relegated by the time the game comes around and while that could prove tricky for the Toffees, early goals could set them on their way to resounding victories.

Wrapping Up

There are a number of strategies to follow when predicting Everton matches which can help you to make smart and savvy choices from a place of genuine knowledge and authority. Be sure to track team news and the form guide ahead of live games so that you are well positioned to make selections when the Toffees are in action.

