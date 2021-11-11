Steven Gerrard Heavily Linked to Aston Villa Managerial Vacancy

If the rumor mill is to be believed, then modern day Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could be set for a surprise return to the Premier League. Pundits and bookies alike seem all but assured that the current Glasgow Rangers manager will be announced as the replacement to Dean Smith at Aston Villa.
The legendary former Liverpool captain has been impressive in his first managerial role on the blue half of Glasgow. He returned the ‘Gers to the pinnacle of Scottish football last season, capturing their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years. The good times have continued at Ibrox this season.
Currently, Rangers occupy the top spot by a gap of four points and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa League. This incredible work, returning the fallen giants of Scottish football to their rightful place at the top of the game has impressed the Villa head honchos, confirming to them that he is indeed the man for the job.
The Villans board is seemingly confident of securing Stevie G’s signature. Apparently, the fee to secure him is around the three million pound mark, and that’s a steal for one of the most talented young managers in the game.
Steven Gerrard has a close relationship with Christian Purslow, the current Villa CEO. They developed their relationship toward the end of Gerrard’s playing career when Purslow was Liverpool’s managing director.
Other names linked with what is being called the most attractive current opening in the Premier League include current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez. Steven Gerrard is considered the number one target, however, and some sources are saying an announcement could be made within the next 48 hours.
There is a clip circulating on social media that allegedly shows Steven Gerrard arriving in London for official talks with the Villa hierarchy. Adding to the growing certainty over the announcement, bookmaker William Hill has suspended betting on the Aston Villa managerial vacancy.
If Steven Gerrard is to be announced as Aston Villa manager, then his first match in the dugout of the Claret and Blue will be at Villa Park against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Interest will also greatly increase in the Villans' trip to Anfield in December, which could potentially see Gerrard go against his boyhood club for the first time in his career.
