USMNT Team News vs Japan: Steffen, Robinson, Weah

The USMNT begins their final preparations for the World Cup when they take on Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Friday. This is the first of two friendlies the Stars And Stripes will play during this FIFA international window.

This will be just the third meeting between the two nations. The USA won the most recent friendly 3-2 in 2006, while the Samurai Blue took home the first fixture 3-1 at the 1993 Kirin Cup.

This will be the penultimate fixture for Gregg Berhalter to assess his options for his final World Cup squad. For the Japanese manager, Hajime Moriyasu, it will be his last opportunity to evaluate his players prior to the big dance in Qatar. The extra fixture will be invaluable to Berhalter, as he has many tough decisions to make prior to the Yanks’ World Cup opener versus the Welsh. Looking to bet, like you would at onlinecasinosnoop.com? Well, then you need to know the Odds, and they shape up like this: USA are +185 favorites while Japan are backed at +150. A draw is priced at +225.

USMNT vs Japan

Kick Off – Friday, Sep 23, 2022 at 1.25pm UK, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Competition – International Friendly

Starting XI Prediction: go here

Watch – TV: ESPN2 Live stream: fuboTV

Form – USA – WLWDWD Japan – WWWDWL

Team News

Gregg Berhalter named a 26 man squad for this international break. He has a full strength side at his disposal. There are a few names who are missing from the squad who might be a part of the starting XI when the World Cup campaign begins versus Wales.

Zack Steffen

Zack Steffen has not played for club side Middlesbrough since August 20th because of a knee injury. The unfortunate timing of this injury could cost the American shot stopper his chance to be first choice ‘keeper at the upcoming World Cup.

He moved to The Boro on loan from Manchester City to boost his chances of securing the number one jersey for the USA. A decision that hasn’t really had the desired effect so far.

Antonee Robinson

Left back Antonee Robinson injured his ankle in Fulham’s Premier League defeat to Tottenham a couple of weeks ago. His manager at club level, Marco Silva, insisted his injury wasn’t serious. That hasn’t stopped him missing out on the USMNT squad for their final set of friendlies.

Timothy Weah

Injury has prevented the talented Weah from taking part in this squad. The talented attacker is out with a foot injury whilst playing for Lille in Ligue 1.

Yunus Musah, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers were all late withdrawals from the selected squad and were replaced. The replacements are Johnny Cardoso, Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown.

Stuey’s Two Cents

Despite the United States sitting ten whole FIFA World ranking spots ahead of Japan, I don’t think the disparity between the two sides is that large. Look for this to be an incredible contest between two sides that will want to put their best foot forward prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He also co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories