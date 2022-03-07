Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid (UCL) Starting XI Predictions

March 7, 2022
Paris Saint-Germain heads to Real Madrid on Wednesday night for the second of their two-legged UCL round of 16 tie. They’ll come to the Bernabeu up 1-0 from the first leg, at the Parc des Princes, but they aren’t in exactly the finest of form right now.

And they have a couple of selection issues to contend with in this. As do their opposition, of course, in this one. So with that in mind, let’s preview. Here’s who we could see in the respective first teams for each side.

Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid UCL Rd of 16 FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Mar 9, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Leg 2/2, PSG leads 1-0 on aggregate

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Weekly Football Podcast: go here

Series History: PSG wins 4, Draw 3, Real Madrid wins 3

Odds: PSG win +164, Real Madrid win +145

TV: USA- CBS, Univision, TUDN   UK- BT Sport 3

Starting XI Predictions

Real Madrid 
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Camavinga, Valverde, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Paris Saint-Germain
Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

The Pick

Real Madrid 1, Paris Saint-Germain 1 (PSG advances on aggregate 2-1)

I have zero faith that PSG will finally win their first UCL, the title that they have been trying to buy for years on end already. However, I do think they’ll survive this round/tie.

