St. Pauli vs VfL Bochum match preview, team news and prediction

St. Pauli and Bochum are set for a match-day 34 clash in the Bundesliga. The match is scheduled to be held on the 17th of May, 2025.

As of the time of writing, St. Pauli are 14th on the log with 31 points from 32 games. They have won eight times, drawn seven times, and lost 17 times. Meanwhile, Bochum are rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga log with just 22 points from 32 games played as well.

St Pauli made their return to the Bundesliga after 13 years away. They secured promotion for the first time since 2011 after topping the German second division. Overall, they have struggled to adapt to the demands of the big boys as they have only won eight times in the German top flight this season. In terms of preparation for the season, St. Pauli were able to bring in defender Fin Stevens from Brentford, midfielder Robert Wagner joined on a season-long loan deal from Freiburg, while Scott Banks left Crystal Palace in the English Premier League to join the club after a successful loan stint. Teenage winger Eric Moreira moved to Nottingham Forest in England, while other key departures included Marcel Hartel, Lica Gunther and Etienne Amenyido who all left the club.

St. Pauli kicked off the season with a 2-0 loss at home to last season’s surprise package, Heidenheim. Then they grabbed their first points of the campaign in a goalless draw at home to Red Bull Leipzig, before claiming a first league win of the season in a shock 3-0 win at Freiburg. That win did not stop them from losing their next two Bundesliga games to Dortmund and Mainz, before they held Wolfsburg to a goalless draw. A second win of the campaign came against Hoffenheim courtesy of goals from Andreas Albers and Oladapo Afolayan. They went on to lose the next two games to Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach before winning at home for the first time against Holstein Kiel.

Back-to-back losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Bremen before they went on to end the year with a win over Stuttgart on the road.

St. Pauli started the new year with two losses against Bochum and Frankfurt before claiming consecutive wins in the Bundesliga for the first time, with success over Heidenheim and Union Berlin. Since then, they have only won two Bundesliga games. St Pauli’s last league outing was a 1-0 home loss to Stuttgart. In the German cup, they defeated Hallescher 3-2 in the first round before falling to a 4-2 defeat by RB Leipzig in the second round.

Meanwhile, Bochum entered their second season since gaining promotion back to the Bundesliga. They narrowly escaped relegation in the 2023/24 season after a massive comeback victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf on penalties after canceling out a 3-0 first-leg deficit. In the summer, Bochum signed Ibrahima Sissoko on a free transfer from French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, while attacking midfielder Dani de Wit also joined in a free transfer from AZ Alkmaar. Other new signings were Ivan Ordets, Timo Horn, Aliou Balde, and Myron Boadu, who all moved to the club.

Key departures from the club included Japanese winger Takuma Asano, who joined Mallorca at the end of his loan deal, while Kevin Stoger moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach in a free transfer. Patrick Osterhage and Danilo Soares also moved away from the club in the summer.

As of the time of this writing, Bochum are rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga standings. They have been the poorest side in the Bundesliga all season. Bochum’s woes started in the DFB Pokal after they were dumped out by Regensburg in the first round. When the Bundesliga kicked off, they lost to RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach in their first two games without scoring. Their third game ended in a defeat to Freiburg, but they managed to score for the first time in the 2024-25 season through Myron Boadu. The first point of the season came in the 2-2 draw with Holstein Kiel before the losses returned against Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, and Frankfurt. A second point of the season was taken against then-defending champions Bayer Leverkusen, as Patrik Schick’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Koji Miyoshi in the dying moments of the game

Bochum went on to lose the next three games after that point, but they secured their first win of the season against Heidenheim at home to end 2024 on a high. Moritz Broschinski and Matúš Bero scored in the dominant win. In January 2025, VfL Bochum were awarded a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin after their goalkeeper, Patrick Drewes, was struck in the head by a lighter thrown from the stands during a 1-1 draw between the two teams in December.

Bochum went on to beat St. Pauli 1-0 in the reverse fixture. Other notable results for Die Unabsteigbaren include wins over Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Since the win over Bayern Munich in March, they are yet to win a game. They have lost four of their past six games in the Bundesliga and have drawn the past two.

St. Pauli just need a point from their remaining two games to secure their spot in the Bundesliga for another season, while Bochum need both Heidenheim and Holstein Kiel to drop points, and they take maximum points to secure a relegation play-off spot. The odds are definitely against Die Unabsteigbaren, but who says a miracle cannot happen once again?

Team News

James Sands (broken leg) and Jackson Irvine (broken ankle) are some of the players in the physio room for St. Pauli. However, the other players should be able to help them end the season on a high.

Possible Lineup:

St. Pauli: Vasilj, Wahl, Nemeth, Van Der Heyden, Smith, Saliakas, Treu, Sinani, Boukhalfa, Guilavogui, Weißhaupt.

As of the time of writing, the bottom club has a healthy squad.

Possible Lineup:

Bochum: Horn (gk); Oermann, Ordets, Bernardo; Kraub; Passlack, Sissoko, Bero, Wittek; Masouras, Hofmann.

Prediction

St. Pauli have done enough to stay up in the Bundesliga, but the same cannot be said of Bochum. Being the season’s final game, Bochum might get something from this game. In addition, they have won three of the past four meetings between the two sides.

St. Pauli 2-2 Bochum

