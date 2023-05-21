Newcastle vs Leicester Team News: Soyuncu, Trippier, Joelinton

Newcastle United hosts Leicester City in a match with implications at both ends of the table. From Kieran Trippier to Caglar Soyuncu, it’s a match that features two sides with a lot of injury issues and fitness concerns right now.

No shortage of “Team News” in a clash that could decide both top four/UEFA Champions League qualification and/or relegation.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: St. James’ Park, Monday, May 22, 8pm

PL Form, Standing: Newcastle 3rd, 69 pts, WDLWW Leicester City 19th, 30 pts, LLDDW

Google Result Probability Newcastle 70% Leicester City 13% Draw 17%

Team News for Both Sides

So let’s just dive right into that massive amount of team news here, starting with the hosts. Joe Willock suffered a hamstring injury in the 4-1 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion, and it doesn’t look good.

He may be done for the remainder, due to injury joining the likes of Emil Krafth (Anterior Cruciate Ligament), Jamaal Lascelles (calf issue) and Matt Ritchie (knee injury).

Another player you won’t see again this term, and well, probably ever, in a Newcastle shirt is Ryan Fraser. Manager Eddie Howe sent him to train with the U21s back in March.

Elsewhere Sean Longstaff (ankle injury) will miss out again, as he hasn’t returned to training yet. Ditto for Jacob Murphy (groin problem), although both could be in contention for Championship Sunday. The news is better for Kieran Trippier and Joelinton, as both could be in contention to feature.

They will both likely face late assessments before kickoff.

Now, on to the visiting Foxes. Star man Caglar Soyuncu (thigh) should miss out here, but could feature next Sunday. That will likely be his final game in a blue shirt as the will likely be the next casualty of the club’s selling-off strategy.

If you want to know why this club could get the drop this season, the main culprit is their transfer strategy. They’ve let too many players go, and didn’t replace them.

Elsewhere Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (knock on his ankle) faces a late fitness test while another key player, Kelechi Iheanacho has been officially confirmed as match fit here. Iheanacho has recovered from a groin issue.

