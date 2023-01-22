For Southampton FC, will the third time be the charm, as far as League Cup semi-final appearances go? Saints got beat by Liverpool in 1986/87, in this round but they returned the favor in the ’16-’17 edition.

They ultimately came up short in the end though, falling to Manchester United 3-2 in the final. Southampton’s major domestic silverware came in 1976 when they actually beat United, this time as a second division team, in the FA Cup.

Southampton FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tues Jan 24, 8pm, St. Mary’s Stadium

Team News: Southampton FC Newcastle United

So while they have a trophy drought that is now nearing a half-century, their opponents on Tuesday have an even further way back to go, when it comes to claiming silverware. For Newcastle United, the dry spell extends back to the 1955 FA Cup.

Since then, they’ve reached finished runner-up in the Premier League twice (1995/96 and 1996/97) as dropped three FA Cup finals (1974, 1998 and 1999) and one League Cup final (1976).

So both of these clubs need, badly, to add to that trophy cabinet.

Let’s look at what kind of Saints team you might see in midweek. It’s the first of a two-legged do-or-die so there is no reason to think manager Nathan Jones won’t go all in.

Southampton FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United (EFL Cup Semis)

Bazunu; Lyanco, Salisu, Caleta-Car, Walker-Peters; Diallo, Lavia; Edozie, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Mara

