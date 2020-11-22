Southampton FC at Wolves Team News, Starting XI Predictions

November 22, 2020 By Leave a Comment
The final fixture of this Premier League matchday weekend comes Monday night when Wolverhampton Wanderers host Southampton FC. The visiting Saints enter this one fifth in the table and a win here could put them ahead of Chelsea and behind only Tottenham Hotspur for second in the table.

Wolves are 12th, idling in mid-table just behind Arsenal, so this a match-up of two sides with a lot to prove. Let’s preview

Southampton FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kickoff-  3 pm ET/8 pm GMT, Monday, Nov 23, Molineux

Online-   NBC Sports.com   TV-    NBCSN

Odds-    Wolves win (+125)   Southampton win (+220)   Draw (+220)

Referee   Andre Marriner

Team News 

Let’s start with the hosts. Wolves are sweating on the fitness of Conor Coady, who is in isolation after having had a known COVID-19 exposure. Rayan Ait Nouri pulled out of international duty as a precaution, so we’ll see if he’ll be match fit in time for this one.

wolverhampton wanderers

Jonny (knee) remains missing as a long term injury absentee.

Switching over to Southampton, summer transfer window addition Mohamed Salisu is a doubt, due to an undisclosed reason, but they expect to have James Ward-Prowse back in the fold, with his having recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of international duty with England. Ryan Bertrand should be back as well, but scoring sensation Danny Ings (knee) is out.

Now is the chance for Saints to prove that they are not a one man team.

danny ings southampton

Starting XI Predictions 

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Patricio; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Neto, Podence; Jimenez

Southampton FC

McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Walcott, Adams

Final Score Prediction: Wolves 2, Saints 1

This should really be a tight match, hard fought, tooth and nail, but I think a market correction/reality check is coming for Southampton.

