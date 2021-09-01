Southampton FC 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

Southampton FC have not won any of their first three Premier League matches, and they’re still stuck on five wins in 2021. It’s looking like they’ll be fighting to avoid relegation, at the end of the season yet again.
They took in more money than they spent this summer, and when you look at their roster, the overall talent and experience drain reflects that.
Major Signings
Adam Armstrong (up to $21m), Romain Perraud (up to $16.5m), Valentino Livramento ($7m), Thierry Small (undisclosed) Lyanco ($9m), Dynel Simeu ($2m)
Key Departures
Danny Ings ($35 million), Jannik Vestergaard ($21 million) Ryan Bertrand (free), Michael Obafemi (up to $3m), Angus Gunn (up to $10m), Mario Lemina ($6.5m)
Team Needs Addressed and Not Addressed
With a bigger squad now than in years past, Southampton should be alright, and once again find a way to stay up in the end. However, it is definitely not ensured. The defense has certainly improved, although the midfield and attack really hasn’t gotten all that much better.
There is definitely a youth movement going on here, and that’s great for the future, but only if they can avoid the drop.
Bottom Line/Overall Grade: C-
Losing Ings and Vestergaard hurt, especially at the same time, but all that infusion of youth could bring some promise. Livramento appears to be a real steal, and Armstrong looks much better than most of us thought, but can he replace Ings and his production?
Saints are going to have issues scoring, and with that, trouble staying out of a relegation scrap.
