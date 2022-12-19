There may not be a better time to stage the League Cup round of 16 than right now. While the inferior of the two English domestic cup competitions typically doesn’t garner home page front and center consideration, these are not typical times.

It’s been well over a month since we’ve consumed club football, and we never get a break anywhere near as long as this in mid-season.

Thus, the Carabao Cup comes at a perfect time- a warm up to the return of Premier League football coming up on Boxing Day. Let’s preview Lincoln City at Southampton FC.

Southampton FC vs Lincoln City FYIs

Competition: League Cup Round of 16

Kickoff: Tue Dec 20, 7:45pm GMT, St. Mary’s, Southampton, UK

Form Guide: Southampton WDLLW Lincoln City DWWLD

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Southampton Team News

This will be just the second match in charge for Nathan Jones, who leads a side that is the penultimate in the table. Sitting in the relegation zone, it’s been a brutal year so far, but Romeo Lavia has been a major bright spot.

The 18-year-old Manchester City cast-off is now back fit and his driving runs from midfield will be a critical part of this clash against the EFL League One (third tier of the FA pyramid) side.

Kyle Walker-Peters is back, having recovered from a thigh injury, and the ex-Tottenham man should provide a huge boost at right back. Tino Livramento is closing on a return after having spent a long time on the sidelines due to an ACL injury that he suffered back in April this year.

On the left flank of the defensive line, Juan Larios is also back fit.

Southampton FC Starting XI Prediction vs Lincoln City

Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchup, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S.Armstrong; A.Armstrong, Adams

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories