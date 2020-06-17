Nine Exciting Things about the Return of Premier League

The most popular football league on the planet is finally back today, June 17th 2020 after a three-month break. Fans can now breathe easy knowing their favorite teams will from tonight start competing against their rivals for honors. In this write-up, football experts from Lines.com highlight nine exciting things about the return of the Premier League.
The remaining games will play under closed doors just like in the Bundesliga, which restarted about a month ago. We must get ready for the alternative way of watching, a way we have never seen English football played before. But at the end of the day, “Football without fans is nothing”, according to Celtic legend Jock Stein.
Liverpool winning the title
The fans of the European Champs had worries about the league being suspended similar to the French Ligue 1. They will be the happiest fans in the country with the decision of the FA to continue with the remaining season.
The Reds just have to win two more games to finally get their hands on the title. This will put an end to the 30 years of domestic disappointment for their team from Liverpool. Looking at their run so far, it is safe to say they deserve the title. The Merseyside Derby on 21st June will be the first match for them after the restart.
Back from Injury
“Football is a game that puts smiles on people’s faces. That’s what makes the game so great,” said Marcus Rashford in a recent web live.
The 22-year-old Manchester United frontman will be one among many players to return to the league from injury. The lengthy list includes stars like Paul Pogba, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Christian Pulisic, Leroy Sane, and many more.
The pandemic induced break has allowed most of them to recover and get back in training. This means we can see the teams sporting the best squads they can offer on the pitch.
The Drama at the bottom of the table
The three relegation spots are occupied by Norwich City, Aston Villa and Bournemouth at the moment. However, Brighton and Hove Albion, West ham United and Watford are not yet safe to ensure survival in the League for yet another season.
This fight for survival may not be as exciting as the competition at the top. But for these teams, it may lead to great financial deficits, and for their followers’ disappointment awaits. We can also see some heads rolling in many of these club managements.
Making a statement
With the current wave of protests happening around the world, we can expect the players to show support to the cause. We saw Arsenal players take a knee during the friendly against Brentford last week after Liverpool did the same to join the Black Lives Matter movement. The league has also approved kneeling celebrations from the players and staff.
Premier League payers will have their names replaced by “Black Lives Matter” on their shirts for the first 12 games of the remaining season. The League authorities have also decided to add a patch in the shirts to commemorate the National Health Service (NHS) and their work during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Bundesliga players have also voiced their views against racism in recent weeks. Sports have always been a medium to show our ideas and protests, and it is good to see the Premier League continuing the tradition.
Race for the Golden boot
Jamie Vardy paved his way into the list of leading scorers before the season break. The Leicester striker played a key role in taking his team to the Champions League spot, which they deserved. The brace in Leicester’s recent game took his goals tally to 19 goals this year.
But he has no room to relax as the remaining players in contention are more than capable of surprising us. The chasing pack includes big guns like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 17 goals and Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero with 16 goals each to their names.
The list is completed by Danny Ings of Southampton and the fierce Winger Sadio Mane. With most of these players going head to head in the coming weeks, we can expect a close finish for the Golden Boot.
Pogba and Fernandes together
The Frenchman was missing from the Manchester United squad for some time because of a long-term ankle injury. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in the talented Bruno Fernandes from Sporting to strengthen the mid-filed and he has made his presence felt in the following games.
The Red Devil fans are already raving about the Portuguese master and with Pogba returning from injury, it will be double the delight for viewers. We know that they need all hands on deck for improving the scoring stats, which is the poorest among the top five.
Kevin De Bruyne back in action
The Belgian magician is arguably one of the best midfielders (players) in the world right now. That is all that we need, see the best in the game in action. I will definitely pay top dollar to watch him all day, every day. He will have added pressure on his shoulders to keep Manchester City on track for a chance at the title. With Bernardo Silva and David Silva alongside him, we can expect picture-perfect football on the pitch.
Records are made to be broken
Yes, I am talking about the biggest record at hand. Liverpool needs just 19 of the 27 available points to rewrite the record for most points in a Premier League season. If they do so, they will surpass Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who collected 100 points in 2018. At the current rate, it will be a miracle if they cannot get there.
Champions League qualification
Manchester City is still hoping for the decision to overturn their suspension from European competition. But if that does not go according to plan, then the team finishing fifth will go to UCL. One of the surprising contestants for that fifth place is Sheffield United. The Blades had a wonderful season so far and Champions League qualification will be the cherry on top.
At the same time, some players have not attended training yet fearing the spread of the pandemic. Watford skipper Troy Deeney was one of the most vocal of them, as he feared for his son’s health. Even Aguero has revealed that players are scared to return to the football pitch so did Danny Rose who said “Football should be the last of things that need to be sorted”. With multiple tests conducted for both players and staff let us pray that things do not go south.
Goal: Fight for top spotPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind