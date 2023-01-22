Southampton Team News vs Newcastle: McCarthy, Walcott

Southampton FC hosts Newcastle United on Tuesday night, in a match-up of two clubs going in opposite directions. The visitors are competing for the league title a season or two ahead of schedule in their rebuilding process.

They are strongly favored to finish in the top four of the league this season, and their future looks extremely bright under the new ultra-wealthy Saudi ownership.

Southampton FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tues Jan 24, 8pm, St. Mary’s Stadium

Team News: Southampton FC Newcastle United

Starting XI Predictions: Southampton FC Newcastle United

On the flip side, Saints side bottom in the league table and they have been dead last for awhile now. After having flirted with relegation several times in the past few years, this season’s outlook is especially grim.

Unless they course correct, the drop awaits. Maybe they can get a trophy on the way down though? Midweek brings leg one of the two-legged semifinal clash.

Team News for Both Sides

Not much has changed really here since the weekend, especially so for Newcastle. Emil Krafth, Jonjo Shelvey and Matt Targett remain sidelined. There no new injury concerns for the Geordies with Bruno Guimaraes back in the mix now.

As for the south coast club, Alex McCarthy, Theo Walcott and Armel-Bella Kotchap are all injury doubts for this one. Meanwhile Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are definitely set to miss out yet again.

