April 17, 2021
Earlier today, Chelsea ended Manchester City’s hopes of achieving an unprecedented quadruple. The Blues bounced City from the FA Cup semifinals, and that means they’ll meet the winner of tomorrow’s Leicester City and Southampton clash, the tournament’s other semifinal match-up.

So here is everything you need to know in previewing this match-up in two posts, here’s part one.

Leicester City vs Southampton FA Cup Semifinal FYIs

Kickoff: 630pm local, Wembley Stadium, Sun Apr 18

Form Guide (all competitions):  Leicester City  DWWWLL  Southampton WLLWWL

Odds:  Leicester City -125  Southampton  +310    Draw +250

Referee:  Chris Kavanagh

Team News for Both Sides

We start with the Foxes, where both Harvey Barnes and James Justin are both out for the seasn with knee injuries. However, there is good news as key man Caglar Soyuncu could be in the team sheet, having recovered from covid-19. Meanwhile Cengiz Under is still a doubt for this cup clash.

Marching over to the Saints side, Michael Obafemi, who has been out due to match fitness issues, looks set to miss out again here, probably. His return date is unknown at this time. Additionally, Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) are out of action until next season. Neither team has any suspension issues to contend with in this one, nor are there any new fresh injury concerns.

Prediction: Leicester City 2, Southampton 1

I totally called the upset in the other semifinal, as I knew City would have to falter in a cup competition somewhere, sometime, but I am not feeling brave enough again here, to go with the upset pick the second time.

