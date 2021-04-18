Earlier today, Chelsea ended Manchester City’s hopes of achieving an unprecedented quadruple. The Blues bounced City from the FA Cup semifinals, and that means they’ll meet the winner of tomorrow’s Leicester City and Southampton clash, the tournament’s other semifinal match-up.
So here is everything you need to know in previewing this match-up in two posts, here’s part one.
Leicester City vs Southampton FA Cup Semifinal FYIs
Kickoff: 630pm local, Wembley Stadium, Sun Apr 18
Starting XI Predictions: go here
Form Guide (all competitions): Leicester City DWWWLL Southampton WLLWWL
Odds: Leicester City -125 Southampton +310 Draw +250
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
Team News for Both Sides
We start with the Foxes, where both Harvey Barnes and James Justin are both out for the seasn with knee injuries. However, there is good news as key man Caglar Soyuncu could be in the team sheet, having recovered from covid-19. Meanwhile Cengiz Under is still a doubt for this cup clash.
Marching over to the Saints side, Michael Obafemi, who has been out due to match fitness issues, looks set to miss out again here, probably. His return date is unknown at this time. Additionally, Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) are out of action until next season. Neither team has any suspension issues to contend with in this one, nor are there any new fresh injury concerns.
Prediction: Leicester City 2, Southampton 1
I totally called the upset in the other semifinal, as I knew City would have to falter in a cup competition somewhere, sometime, but I am not feeling brave enough again here, to go with the upset pick the second time.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind