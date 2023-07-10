New Southampton FC Away Kit is Fresh and Clean (Photos)

In the words of legendary hip-hop artists Outkast “so fresh an so clean.” That’s the feeling evoked by these seaside inspired designs for the 2023-24 Southampton FC away kit. They may not be in the Premier League anymore, but hey, dress for the job that you want, not the job that you have.

And Saints will certainly be dressed for success when they play their matches away from Sea City.

Intro image caption: SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MAY 18: James Bree during the Southampton FC 2023/24 Kit Shoot, at the Staplewood Campus on May 18, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

I am absolutely loving the two blue waves, from the crest that surround the city, on the back of the shirt. The ocean teal hue, which others might label as “sea foam,” take inspiration from the St. Mary’s Stadium’s close proximity to the River Itchen, Solent Bay leading out to the English Channel and of course, the Southampton Docks.

The ocean teal wave design is eye-catching too.

The south coast club hails from a city with a famed maritime history. After all the most famous, or some would say infamous, ship in history began its only voyage in Southampton. Technically, the Titanic sailed first from Belfast, where it was built, to Southampton. But it didn’t pick up passengers until leaving the English port.

And here we are 111 years later, and the ship was still dominating international headlines for a couple weeks. Moving on, this strip is one that is sure to get attention, as it’s one of the better kits SFC has put out in recent years. Let’s have a close-up look at the badge.

We’ll see what happens this season, if Saints can win or finish right at the top of the Championship, and win back promotion to the top flight in 2023-24.

But they are winners with these threads, no doubt! 5/5 A+ would recommend.

