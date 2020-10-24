Everton at Southampton FC: Team News, Odds, TV Info, Match Preview

Tomorrow brings a crucial crunch clash when Southampton FC hosts Everton in a Premier League fixture that looks pretty evenly matched on paper. In recent years, both Saints and the Toffees have found themselves often finishing mid-table, but now both clubs are feeling confident about genuinely being on an upward trajectory.
Kickoff is 3pm local on Sunday, October 25 at the St. Mary’s Stadium. For this match-up on the south coast, you can find the best football odds on 20Bet, where Everton are slight favorites. The visitors are typically priced in the +155 range while a draw can usually be had for about +240. The hosts are the underdogs here, often backed at about +170. You can watch the game on NBCSN, or stream it at NBCSports.com.
Team News
As Theo Walcott is still technically employed by Everton FC, Southampton’s deadline day loan acquisition is ineligible to feature here against his parent club. Meanwhile another summer transfer window signing, Mohamed Salisu, is a doubt due to an undisclosed health issue. Stuart Armstrong could also miss outm due to his COVID-19 positive test while Yan Valery faces a last minute fitness test over a knock.
Finally, Moussa Djenepo is out long term with a thigh injury. Switching over to Everton, they came into this season as real sleepers to contend for the title, and they currently sit in Premiership penthouse position. They have only dropped two points from a possible 15 thus far.
You could say they’re ahead of even the most optimistic predictions for them; at least at this point.
However, they will be without captain Seamus Coleman, as the right back came off early against Liverpool with a thigh injury. It looks like he will be out for the next few weeks. Jonjoe Kenny (ankle) may be fit enough to replace him, but it could end up being a game day decision for the full back.
Another doubt for the Toffees is summer splash signing James Rodriguez, who picked up a knock in the Merseyside Derby draw a week ago today. Carlo Ancelotti, the esteemed and accomplished manager at Goodison Park explained:
“Unfortunately, James had a problem during the game [against Liverpool]. He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game and I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton.”
Speaking of that highly-spirited and controversial match, it also saw Richarlison get his marching orders, so he’s unavailable here due to suspension. We’re not done with listing out Everton absentees either.
Mason Holgate (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) and Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle) all look set to miss out as well.
Prediction: Southampton 1, Everton 1
What you saw from Saints in the second half of their furious comeback against Chelsea is the type of form I believe we’ll see again in the Sunday matinee. They are catching the Toffees at the right time, as the Merseyside blues are just pretty banged up right now, and their roster is a bit short-handed.
