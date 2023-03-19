Battle at the Bottom Can Go Down to the Wire

After a dramatic final day of the last Premier League season in the battle to avoid the drop, it looks like the fight to stay up will once again go right down to the wire this term.

While it was clear Norwich and Watford were destined for relegation for a number of weeks last year, there’s almost half the league that could be drawn into the scrap for survival this season.

South-Coast Duo Putting Up A Fight

For many, it’s the south-coast pair of AFC Bournemouth and Southampton who looked destined to play Championship football next season but the duo are putting up a fight. Southampton were priced at 2/5 in the betting on football today to be relegated after their 1-0 win over Leicester City on March 4. It was a vital three points that will certainly boost confidence after defeats to Leeds United and Grimsby Town in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are priced at 11/5 in the odds on Premier League 2022/23 to avoid relegation and will have been disappointed they could not cause a shock at frontrunners Arsenal in early March. The Cherries led by two goals but a second-half fight-back from the Gunners saw Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth fall to a 3-2 defeat in North London.

Both Bournemouth and Southampton have shown they can cause upsets against some of the bigger teams and they will need to pull off some shock results if they are to maintain their top-flight status. Saints have beaten Chelsea both home and away this season, while the Cherries held top-four contenders Newcastle to a 1-1 draw in February. Both sides have a big challenge ahead of them but their results have drawn teams above them into the relegation battle.

Big Names Back In Familiar Position

After avoiding the drop last season on the final day, Leeds United are back fighting to stay in the Premier League this term. Jesse Marsch’s tenure at the club was brought to an end and manager Javi Gracia has been tasked with keeping the Whites in the top flight. Leeds, who made a winning start under Gracia with a 1-0 win over Southampton, found themselves battling with Everton last season to stay up and the Toffees are back in the mire this time around.

Everton also parted company with their manager in Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche is the man looking to steer the club away from troubled waters.

West Ham United will feel they too have work to do to make sure they don’t suffer the unthinkable drop down to the Championship. A side that have been challenging towards the top end of the table in recent years, the pressure is on David Moyes to make sure the Hammers avoid a bottom-three finish.

Meanwhile, in the Midlands, the likes of Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers will also need to find some consistency to get themselves out of trouble.

While the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City battle at the top of the table, the fight to avoid the drop this season could be one of the most dramatic seen in years.

