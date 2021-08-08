2021-22 Southampton FC Season Preview, Prospectus

While this opinions has absolutely no bearing on my season preview/outlook, I just want to say that I personally think Ralph Hassenhuttl is the most likeable manager who will be on the Premier League touchline this year.
For Southampton FC, the departure of Danny Ings (which feels like it came out of nowhere) less than two weeks before the start of the season has got to have thrown things substantially off track. If Saints can’t find a replacement between now and deadline day, I fear that the sting of that loss might permeate throughout their entire campaign.
Ins
– Romain Perraud (Stade Brestois) 12M (LB)
– Valentino Lavrimento (Chelsea U-23) 5.9M (RM)
– Theo Walcott (Everton) FREE (RW
He’s Gone
- Danny Ings (Aston Villa) 25M(CF)
- Angus Gunn (Norwich) 5.8M (GK)
- Mario Lemina (OGC Nice) 5.5M (DM)
- Ryan Bertrand (Leicester) FREE (LB)
- Sam McQueen Released (LB)
Josh Sims Released (RW)
The homecoming of Theo Walcott is a nice story and the purchase of Romain Perraud from Ligue 1 is a great signing for the future.
I’m also looking to 18-year-old former Chelsea U/23 player Valentino Lavrimento to make a big impact for Saints this term. The right-sided player has all the ingredients to be a star – if he can get an early run in the side and grab a starting place.
Depending on how the season goes, it’s a distinct possibility.
Bottom Line
Relegation scrap. They will go down if they don’t sort out the striker situation promptly. The south coast club started very fast last term, but eventually, reality caught up to them and they slid down the table.
Saints have successfully fought off relegation, after coming dangerously close in a couple recent seasons. They will likely face that test again this season.
2021/22 Premier League Season Preview Series
Predicted Table Chelsea United West HamFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind