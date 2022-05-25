Soccer for Beginners: Important Points

Sometimes fans have difficulties and confusing situations when interpreting certain soccer moments. To define the basic concepts, you need to know soccer rules.
Read these sections, and a lot will become more apparent. The basic rules of soccer will also help you understand the rules and points. If you are more impressed with play casino online, we hasten to remind you that there are many slots soccer topics.
Soccer basics
Two teams meet on a soccer pitch, aiming to score more goals against each other. The match consists of two halves of 45 minutes each with a 15-minute break. The referee monitors the rules and punishes those who break them by measures defined by the regulations.
Each team has 11 players. The minimum number of players on the field is 7. There are allowed up to 3 substitutions on each side during a match. The basic rule of soccer is that only the feet, torso, and head are allowed to touch the ball. Only the goalkeeper in his penalty box can handle the ball with your hands.
Players and uniforms
Each team has ten field players and one goalkeeper. There are three main types of players – defenders, midfielders, and forwards. There is no requirement for the number of each type of player. It is up to the coach to decide the scheme. But there must always be one goalkeeper.
Competitors’ uniforms must be different, so the referee and spectators can clearly distinguish between opponents and the numbers on their shirts. Goalkeepers wear a different color uniform and always stand out from their own and other people’s players. The referees usually wear black, yellow, or red uniforms and are also clearly visible on the field.
Moreover, each team has two types of standard uniforms – home and away. By looking only at the color of the uniforms, frequent spectators of soccer matches can determine which teams are playing on the field, and even more, which of them are home and which are away. If you are interested in learning how to distinguish players by their uniforms, you can find all the necessary information on the official pages of the clubs.
Soccer Field
There are requirements for the size of the soccer field and its elements – goals, corner flags, and markings. Length varies from 90 to 110 meters and width – from 65 to 80 meters. The goal is placed in the center of the opponents’ goal line against each other. It consists of two bars and one crossbar that connects them. The distance between bars is 7.32 meters, height – are 2.44 meters.
On the field, there is a marking with the opponents’ penalty area, the center circle, and side and face lines to mark touchdowns and corners. If a player of either team sends the ball over the touchline, the opposing player throws the ball over the head from behind the line.
If the ball went over the line from a defending team player, a corner kick is given by the opponent from the corner flag area. When the ball crosses the front line after a player of the attacking team touches the ball, a free kick is served from the defending opponent’s penalty area.
Soccer ball
The primary sports weapon of soccer players is a ball with a circumference of 70 cm and weighing 410-450 grams. It consists of a rubber chamber, lining, and tire. Previously, the tire was leather, but it absorbed water, and the ball became heavy.
Modern balls are made of polyurethane or polyvinyl chloride. These materials give the product the same weight, regardless of weather conditions. In addition, many stadiums have a retractable roof that protects the field and players from rain. Therefore, the impact of weather conditions on the match’s outcome is greatly minimized.
Goal Determination
The most critical moment of a soccer match is fixing the goal (goal). It occurs after the ball has wholly crossed the goal line on the ground or through the air. Strictly speaking, the projection of any point on the ball’s surface must be behind the goal line.
This point is necessarily included in the basic rules of soccer. Now it is much easier to record goals in dynamics. After all, recently, the power of video replays has been applied, and cameras and special equipment fix goal scoring.
Offside position
Another critical rule in soccer is determining offside position. The notion of offside has firmly entered soccer jargon. What is it? When a player of one team has one or more partners behind all of the opponent’s field players during a pass or a kick. Offside fixation occurs even when any part of the player’s body is closer to the front line.
There is an interpretation of offside by the referee, the so-called “passive offside.” In this case, when the offside player does not affect the episode – lies on the lawn, stands on the sidelines, and does not participate in the attack. In this situation, the referee has the right not to record offside.
In the past, offside fixing caused a lot of controversy and controversy. But now, with the advent of video review and a separate team of assistants, the number of errors has decreased significantly.
If, in addition to soccer, you are interested in topics like: “Expectations for the automotive market in 2022,” follow this link.
Penalty kicks, free kicks, penalties
The referee gives penalties, free kicks, and penalties for different offenses. Each penalty is dealt with separately.
A penalty kick is awarded to the team that committed the infraction. It can be:
- Footstep;
- Pushing;
- Rough hike;
- Delaying an opponent;
- Spitting, unsportsmanlike conduct;
- Deliberate playing with the hands outside the penalty box.
It is the main list of offenses for which the referee awards a penalty. A player of the offending team may hit the goal with a direct kick. The opponents must be at least 9 meters away before the kick is taken.
A free-kick is awarded if:
- The referee has recorded dangerous play;
- The goalkeeper has overheld the ball in his hands for more than 6 seconds;
- The player blocked the movement of the opponent;
- The goalkeeper touched the ball after putting it on the ground;
- After a deliberate pass from his partner, the goalkeeper touched the ball with his hand.
- A free-kick may be awarded inside or outside the penalty area. A goal is not counted if the ball has not touched anyone when a free kick is granted. Therefore, such a standard position is played in several touches, or the ball is sent in such a way that it touches someone. Only in this case will the goal be counted.
A penalty kick is awarded for the same offense as a penalty kick in the defending team’s penalty area. The standard position is carried out at 11 meters from the goal line from a unique mark. All players are outside the penalty area during the kick, and the goalkeeper is on the goal line. On the whistle, the shot is taken.
Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind