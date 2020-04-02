Soccer Books to Pass the Time With

Living without soccer is hard for fans of the sport during this difficult time of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Soccer provides entertainment for many, not only entertainment but it also provides so many jobs.
Almost every soccer league in the world have been canceled due to the global coronavirus outbreak. There is so much that you can do to pass time including reading soccer books if you are a fan. Here we have listed some of the best soccer books available for you to read.
Classic Soccer Books
Soccermomics
The book was written by Simon Kuper and Stefan Szymanski. It looks at how economic forces shape soccer. The book was last updated in 2018 during the World Cup.
How Soccer Explains The World
This book looks at the impact of soccer on its fans, and also the worldwide economy. It was written by Franklin Foer.
Fever Pitch
Fever Pitch by Nick Hornby explains what it means to be a die hard fan. It tries to explain to non-soccer fans around the world the experience of loving a team. In this case, it’s Arsenal.
The Ball is Round
According to en.crazyvegas.com sports blog, the book was written by David Goldblatt. The book profiles the history of soccer. This is the book to read if you want to know more about how soccer became the most popular sport in the whole world.
Explaining Major League Soccer
Soccer in a Football
The book looks at the history of American football at both club and national levels.
The Beckham Experiment
The book talks about prime players that include David Beckham, Ruud Gullit, Landon Donovan, and Alexi Lalas. It was written by Grant Wahl.
When the Dream Became Reality
Written by Bobby Warshaw, this book covers his days in the Major Football League. The book is available in many digital stores, even when you visit casino and sports sites, you will find it.
The Sound and The Glory
The Sound and the Glory was written by Matt Pentz. It talks about MLS teams and the 2016 MLS Cup winning Seattle Sounders.
