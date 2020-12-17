Sebastian Haller Bicycle Kick a Goal of the Year Front-Runner

There are certainly plenty of “goal of the year” candidates out there thus far in the 2020/21 Premier League season, but what Sebastian Haller accomplished tonight has to be considered the front-runner.
The West Ham United forward pulled off an unbelievable mid-air bicycle kick tonight that equalized his side with Crystal Palace early in the second half of their London derby draw.
The sublime scoring strike can be viewed below:
Sebastian Haller’s goal for West Ham! ? pic.twitter.com/F3Ljd2R21w
— Uber West Ham (@UberWestHam) December 16, 2020
An acrobatic, athletic achievement like that, from the 26-year-old who broke the club transfer fee record when he moved over in the summer of 2019, is certainly with a second look, and just in case the footage is not available in your region or country where you are viewing this post, here’s another source below.
This has a slightly longer video that contains more of the setup:
#onilekickoff #WHUCRY
What a goal from Sebastien Haller ???
— Oniletvng (@Oniletvng) December 16, 2020
The Hammers were unable to get the win today at the London Stadium, but they have played surprisingly well, as 1/3 of the way through the season, they sit seventh. Last season, just securing safety was an accomplishment.
