Rising Young Football Stars

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi coming off the peak of their amazing careers, the question on most people’s minds is who’s next? Kylian Mbappe seems like a superstar, who’s set to be in the football world in the foreseeable future. However, we’ve decided to look at some promising young players who are under 22 years of age. Here are some rising young stars in the football world based on multiple different factors.

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham seems to be England’s next superstar. The talented midfielder started playing for Birmingham City at 16 years and went on to play in 41 championship games for the club before transferring to Borussia Dortmund.

At 19 years of age, Bellingham has made a name for himself in the Champions League and the Bundesliga. The now Real Madrid midfielder also represented England during the Qatar World Cup and he scored a goal. Bellingham is energetic and looks like a world-beater.

Pedri – Barcelona

Barcelona’s Pedri is another promising player that you can bet on to score if you’re a sports betting enthusiast. The Spanish player is a hybrid who can play the central midfield in No 10 or out wide. Pedri has even been compared with Iniesta and Xavi.

Looking at Barcelona’s recent games, the team seems to play better when they have Pedri on the field. The 20-year-old Spain international has recorded some incredible honors in his short career, including 2021 Golden Boy and being listed in La Liga’s Team of the Year 2021/2022.

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Bukayo Saka is another great player you can put your money on when betting with the Betway sports bookmaker. The Arsenal winger was sensational during the Qatar World Cup, showing everyone that he could ply his trade on the biggest football stage.

Age 21 years, Bukayo Saka has already become a household name at Arsenal, recording over 100 appearances. Saka might even lead the Gunners to the Premier League title in the near future.

Gavi – Barcelona

Another talented young star playing for Barcelona, Gavi is a Spain international player who has recorded 17 caps for the country. Gavi has played over 50 games for Barcelona and many fans believe he possesses the qualities of players like Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez. The very talented player currently slots in as a central midfielder and his defensive skills are impressive.

William Saliba – Arsenal

Arsenal’s William Saliba was instrumental in the team’s transformation this past season as they made their quest for the title. Once the 21-year-old got hurt, the Gunners form dropped, and they fell short of their first EPL title since the Invincibles victory during the 2003/2004 season.

Saliba seems to have the makings of Virgil van Dijk, with a defensively solid pace. The talented youngster rarely gets caught and he has already become among the best center halves playing in the EPL.

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich

At only 20 years old, Jamal Musiala has already played 73 Bundesliga games with Bayern Munich. Musiala even scored 20 goals in these games. It’s worth mentioning that the 20-year-old has won the Bundesliga title and the German Cup three times. The Germany International has also received accolades in the UEFA Super Cup and Champions League.

Related Posts via Categories