West Ham United vs Everton FC Team News, Rice, Masuaku, James

May 7, 2021 By Leave a Comment
Share

West Ham United hosts Everton FC on Sunday, in a match-up of two sides that desperately need points in order to reach their European qualification goals of this season. The Hammers have a golden opportunity to pull level on points with fourth place Chelsea this weekend, as the Blues will visit a very fired up Manchester City squad.

Taking points from a visit to the Etihad is always a tough proposition, but when the Cityzens have the added motivation of clinching the league title with a W, well it’s even more formidable.

West Ham United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: 4:30 GMT Sunday May 9, London Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: go here

TV/Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com

Odds: West Ham +125, Everton +210, Draw +235

Form Guide: West Ham  WLLWW   Everton  LWDDD

Team news for both sides

The Irons can’t worry too much about what they can’t control however. They first need to take care of their own house, and that means beating an Everton side that’s fighting for Europa League qualification themselves. The Toffees are just two points behind arch-rivals Liverpool, who sit seventh, and four behind 6th place Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one more game than Everton has.

WHU manager David Moyes will have to make do without two key players, as Declan Rice (knee) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) are both ruled out.

Turning to the Toffees, splashy summer signing James Rodriguez (calf) is a doubt while Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) are both ruled out.

Prediction: West Ham 2, Everton 1

Look for Moyes to get the best of Carlo Ancelotti this one.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Powered by
Filed Under: Football/Soccer

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish