West Ham United vs Everton FC Team News, Rice, Masuaku, James

West Ham United hosts Everton FC on Sunday, in a match-up of two sides that desperately need points in order to reach their European qualification goals of this season. The Hammers have a golden opportunity to pull level on points with fourth place Chelsea this weekend, as the Blues will visit a very fired up Manchester City squad.
Taking points from a visit to the Etihad is always a tough proposition, but when the Cityzens have the added motivation of clinching the league title with a W, well it’s even more formidable.
West Ham United vs Everton FC FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30 GMT Sunday May 9, London Stadium
TV/Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com
Odds: West Ham +125, Everton +210, Draw +235
Form Guide: West Ham WLLWW Everton LWDDD
Team news for both sides
The Irons can’t worry too much about what they can’t control however. They first need to take care of their own house, and that means beating an Everton side that’s fighting for Europa League qualification themselves. The Toffees are just two points behind arch-rivals Liverpool, who sit seventh, and four behind 6th place Tottenham Hotspur, who have played one more game than Everton has.
WHU manager David Moyes will have to make do without two key players, as Declan Rice (knee) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) are both ruled out.
Turning to the Toffees, splashy summer signing James Rodriguez (calf) is a doubt while Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf) are both ruled out.
Prediction: West Ham 2, Everton 1
Look for Moyes to get the best of Carlo Ancelotti this one.
