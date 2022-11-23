USMNT Team News vs England: Reyna, Musah, McKennie, Dest

It is quite common for those involved in English football, to look down on those within the beautiful game that possess an American accident. The stereotype is real and condescension very pervasive. The only thing the Yanks can do about it is to beat them at their own game.

Yes, the Stars and Stripes will need to do the proverbial and the literal, and the next chance comes on Black Friday.

World Cup Group Stage FYIs

Yes, the national teams from two of the biggest empires that world history has ever known meet in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B clash.

Kickoff: 1pm CST, Mon. Nov 25

Current FIFA world ranking: England 5 USMNT 16

Group B Standings England 1st, 3 pts USMNT 2nd, 1 pt

World Cup titles: England 1 USMNT 0

World Cup Highest Finish: England 1st, 1966 USMNT 3rd, 1930

Previous World Cup appearances: England 15 USMNT 9

USA Team News

Both sides picked up injuries in their opening World Cup fixtures, and whomever is more fully fit, as a squad, should triumph here. It is unfortunate for the red, white and blue, as America has some fitness concerns here. It starts with Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who is still recovering from a toe injury.

You also have Juventus midfield maestro Weston McKennie battling with a groin problem. Meanwhile right back Sergino Dest is a doubt with a knock.

Then you have the curious case of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, is he fit or not? We covered that already, over at this link. In this match, the second-generation US soccer royalty should, emphasis on should, get his first World Cup minutes.

