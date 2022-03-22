USMNT Team News vs Mexico: Reyna, McKennie, Dest, Steffen, Turner

The Octagonal comes to a head at this international break. USMNT has three fixtures left to play. The second-place United States’ last three fixtures are against third fourth and fifth respectively in their last three matches. The first of this trio of games sees them travel south of the border to face bitter rivals, Mexico.
Mexico has not been a happy hunting ground for US Soccer. In 15 qualifying fixtures since 1949, they have managed three draws and twelve losses. Those three ties have come in the last three matches, however. A tie with their arch-rivals should be enough for the Stars and Stripes to maintain their position in the top three. If the USA can finish inside the top three it will guarantee them a spot at the Qatar World Cup at the end of this calendar year.
Recently, Team USA has had the edge over El Tri. In their last three matches against Mexico, they have been victorious. Both the Nations League and Gold Cup finals ended in victories for the USMNT.
Those results preceded a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture in qualifying back in November 2021.
Mexico vs USMNT FYIs
When is it? Thursday, 24 March 2022 10 PM (EST).
Where is it? Azteca Stadium, Mexico.
Who’s in form? Mexico (LWWLW) USMNT (LLLWW)
What are the odds? Mexico(+105) USMNT (+250) Draw (+230)
Missing From The Roster
There are some huge names that will miss out on not only the fixture versus Mexico but the entire trio of fixtures.
We’ll start with Weston McKennie. The Juventus midfielder, unfortunately, suffered a foot injury in the Champions League round of 16 tie versus Villareal. The medical report released by the Italian club confirmed he had fractured his second and third metatarsal on his foot and will probably be out for a couple of months.
Team USA will cross their fingers that he recovers well and is somehow fully fit and available for the World Cup this fall, should they qualify.
Sergino Dest is another big name that will miss out. The young Barcelona right-back is gaining a bit of a reputation for being injury-prone. After missing the November international break, he misses yet again having damaged his hamstring. There is no return date for the full-back.
We also have NE Revs ‘keeper and soon-to-be Arsenal back-up Matt Turner. Revs coach Bruce Arena confirmed recently that the gloveman will be out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury.
Finally, we have Brendan Aaronson. The RB Salzburg midfielder was included in Gregg Berhalter’s initial 27 man squad, but he was withdrawn from his last club match due to a knee injury. He is now out of commission for this international period, and we have more on that news item over here.
Big Returns
Whilst there are some big names missing out, there is one name that will excite USMNT fans across the country as Gio Reyna returns to a Team USA roster. The Dortmund attacker is being carefully nursed back to full fitness. The 19-year-old injured himself on international duty back in September and hasn’t played over 45 minutes in a match since.
Another name returning to the fold is Zack Steffen. He is back training with his club, Manchester City, in what is a timely return with Matt Turner not available for these games. With five points being the minimum for the USMNT to guarantee a top-three spot and gain automatic qualification for Qatar ‘22, Berhalter’s men can ill-afford a poor result in Mexico.
