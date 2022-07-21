Relegation favorites for 22/23 Premier League

The Premier League has been a bit of a mess this year. The top teams have struggled to stay consistent and have fallen further behind the pace than ever before. On the other end of the table, smaller clubs like Bournemouth and Wolves have surprised everyone with their early success.

The 22/23 Premier League bonuses are a good place to start if you’re looking for the best game experience. But with only ten games left in the season, there’s still plenty of time for things to change—but here are some teams that look like they’re heading straight towards relegation:

Newcastle United

For those who have been following the EPL for some time, Newcastle United’s poor form and relegation struggles are nothing new. The Magpies have been relegated twice since 2007, most recently in 2017–18. However, this season offers a ray of hope for supporters.

Newcastle has recently hired former Arsenal star Steve Bruce as manager and owner. Mike Ashley has sold the club to financier Amanda Staveley. These moves should give the team confidence they can pull themselves out of their recent slump with both money and experience on hand to help them do so.

The potential is certainly there but whether it materializes depends on how quickly Bruce can get his players working together as a unit and how well he can adapt his tactics while keeping up with other managers around him who know what works best at this level already (like Rafa Benitez).

Sheffield United

It’s not surprising that Sheffield United are favorites for relegation. The club has played in the Premier League before, but fans must go back to 2007/08 for their last spell.

They currently have a new manager in Chris Wilder, who has been busy making changes with 12 players leaving Bramall Lane this summer.

Despite this upheaval, there are reasons for optimism at Bramall Lane. The Blades play some good football with decent pace up front, and they may find themselves on the right side of results as early next week if they can beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Monday night (28/8).

Their home ground also gives them an advantage when it comes to attracting fans – despite being among the smallest grounds in England’s top division, they were still able to attract over 30k last season, so expect more than just a full house when they host Chelsea next month (26/9).

Southampton

Southampton has been a bit of a surprise package in the Premier League over the last few years and has struggled to stay up in their early years in the top flight. But they have managed to do so and become one of England’s most solid teams.

Southampton’s run of eight successive seasons in the Premier League is under threat this season. The Saints are currently bottom of the table with just eight points from 14 games.

They have failed to win any of their last five games and have lost three successive matches at St Mary’s Stadium. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace last weekend and will play Newcastle on Saturday before facing Liverpool in their third successive league match on Tuesday night.

Fulham

You could be forgiven for thinking that Fulham has had a decent season. They’ve played some good football, a new manager in Scott Parker who seems to have galvanized the squad, and they’ve even secured their place in the Premier League for another year, with one game left to play (against Manchester United on Sunday).

But Fulham fans should not get too carried away by this. The club has a long history of being promoted and relegated immediately afterward, which is why many people consider them favorites for relegation next season. There are several reasons why:

Aston Villa

The Villans are likely to go down, with their squad weakened by a series of expensive sales in the summer and Paul Lambert’s failure to recruit notable reinforcements. Villa has been relegated from the Premier League twice in three years, but they have never come straight back up before.

They will hope that their new owner Tony Xia can provide the financial backing needed to return them to the top flight at the first attempt.

It’s been a while since Aston Villa was considered relegation favorites. The Midlands club was relegated from the Premier League in 2016 and has only just returned to the top flight after beating Derby County in the playoffs.

Aston Villa was once one of England’s biggest clubs, but its fortunes have been on a downward spiral ever since they were taken over by Chinese businessman Dr. Tony Xia in 2016.

The new owner has spent millions on new players, but his reckless spending has left the club severely indebted to him and facing a Financial Fair Play fine from UEFA.

Conclusion

Many teams could be in the Premier League, but these are the ones we think will most likely get relegated. They have all had a tough time in recent years and have shown signs of improvement, but they need to do more if they want to stay in England’s top flight next season.

