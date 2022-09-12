Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig (UCL)

For Los Reyes del Europa, the Kings of Europe, Real Madrid the very next obstacle in their quest to add another European Cup to their trophy cabinet comes from the Bundesliga. German side RB Leipzig are coming to the Bernabeu, for a midweek UCL group stage clash.

Let’s look at who Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti might call upon when he fills out his team sheet at home on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig FYIs

Kick: Wed. Sept 14, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Competition: UCL Group F, Matchday 2 of 6

Look for Luka Modric to come back into the side, with the Croatian replacing Dani Ceballos from the weekend. It will also be interesting to see if Eduardo Camavinga gets a spot in the first side here. Ditto for Rodrygo and Federico Valverde.

Will Eden Hazard get back to back starts-after not having a first team assignment since the first month of the year? Hmmm. Interesting.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig (UEFA Champions League)

Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Rodrygo, Hazard, Vinicius

Prediction: Real Madrid 2, RB Leipzig 0

