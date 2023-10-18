As Real Madrid prepare to visit 14th place Sevilla on Saturday, it is safe to say that they have responded very well to their lone defeat this season. That was the Capital City Derby defeat at Atletico on the final day of September. Since then Los Blancos have won three straight La Liga fixtures, putting up a 9-0 goal differential on aggregate along the way.

It is a easy to see why they are heavily tipped to pick up another W here.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 21, 5:30 pm, Ramon Sanchez, Pizjuan

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 24 pts, WWWLW Sevilla 14th, 8 pts, DLWDW

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 51% Draw 25% Sevilla 24%

They win at Sevilla this weekend, it would mean they have won five on the spin across all comps. The chances of that are very high too; especially considering how the squad is resolving more of their injury issues by the week.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will have less selection issues than usual to deal with here, and that can only be a good thing.

That said, let’s take a look at what his first team might look like on the weekend.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Sevilla

(4-3-1-2)

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Joselu

