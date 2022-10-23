It goes without saying that Real Madrid are built for European competition, it’s in their DNA. The reigning champions are looking great so far, yet again, in UEFA Champions League competition this season. But Tuesday brings a tricky fixture, at RB Leipzig, when they must take on a solid side without the services of their superstar striker Karim Benzema.

It will be a challenge to grind out a result, but the reigning los campeones are still favored to do so. Let’s preview this mouth-watering fixture.

Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig FYIs

Kick: Tue. Oct 25, 8pm, Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Competition: UCL Group F, Matchday 5 of 6

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 40% RB Leipzig 33% Draw 27%

UCL Group Standings: Real Madrid: 1st, 10 pts RB Leipzig 2nd, 6 pts

UCL Group Form: Real Madrid: DWWW RB Leipzig WWLL

We know Carlo Ancelotti will go with his strongest side possible, and at this current point, the team should would look like this. In our opinion….

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at RB Leipzig

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2, Real Madrid 1

Going with the upset special here and taking the Bundesliga side over the traditional UCL powerhouse of powerhouses. Just a weird hunch I have here.

