Real Madrid Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Union Berlin

Every UEFA Champions League match is a very special occasion for Real Madrid as they’re the most successful club, by far, in the history of the format. Their 2023-24 Euro campaign commences with what should be a relatively easy clash, at least on paper, as they welcome in Union Berlin.

Let’s break it all down, with stats, metric, FYIs and preview this UCL match.

Union Berlin at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 5:45 pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group C

Google Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain 71% Draw 18% Union Berlin 11%

Team News

The only new item is this- Ferland Mendy is back from injury, and now in contention again. Vinicius Jr. (thigh) is out until next month, Thibaut Courtois (ACL) is out for most of the season and Eder Militao (also an ACL) is done for the year. Arda Guler will return a lot sooner than all of them, but not in this match.

In terms of looking at filling out the team sheet here, Edouardo Camavinga could be recalled into the side here, in place of notable veterans Luka Modric or Toni Kroos. Jude Bellingham is La Liga’s leading scorer, and manager Carlo Ancelotti explained why the English international has gotten off to such a hot start. This will be his first UCL match in a Madrid shirt.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Union Berlin

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Federico Valverde; Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos; Jude Bellingham; Joselu Mato, Rodrygo

