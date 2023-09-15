Real Madrid are perfecto so far on the young season, and they’ll look to stay that way coming out of the international break when they host Real Sociedad on Saturday. While manager Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of real injury concerns to deal with (we covered that in the previous post), he still has a very strong squad from which to select.

Let’s take a look at what kind of team he might go with on the weekend.

Real Sociedad at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 12 pts, WWWW Real Sociedad 8th, 6 pts, WDDD

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 59% Draw 23% Real Sociedad 18%

First off, some names we left out of the first team prediction/names we would not be surprised to see in the starting lineup: Fran Garcia, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos.

Here’s who made the cut for the Reyes del Europa in the Real Derby clash at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Real Sociedad

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Nacho; Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Joselu Mato, Rodrygo

Prediction: Real Madrid 1, Real Sociedad 0

Look for Los Blancos to cruise here in this one.

