Now that was what you call a “statement win” by Real Madrid, last time out in the league. Girona had been sitting in the penthouse of the Spanish top flight table, with Madrid in second place. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s men throttled Girona 3-0, and returned to their place as the La Liga front-runners for this season.

Last year’s champions, arch-rivals FC Barcelona, are nipping at their heals right now, so Los Blancos will have to keep up the pace, and need to take all three points when they welcome Osasuna in on Saturday.

Osasuna at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 7, 3:15pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 21 pts, WWLWW Osasuna 10th, 10 pts, WLDLL

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 74% Draw 16% Osasuna 10%

So without further ado, let’s try and get inside the mind of Ancelotti, and hypothetically pick his strongest side.

Yes, we’re predicting that David Alaba will finally be match fit to play! He’ll starting alongside former Chelsea man (wow has he escaped a tire fire, train wreck of a club) Antonio Rudiger. Eduardo Camavinga moves further up the pitch.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Osasuna

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo

