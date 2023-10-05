Now that was what you call a “statement win” by Real Madrid, last time out in the league. Girona had been sitting in the penthouse of the Spanish top flight table, with Madrid in second place. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s men throttled Girona 3-0, and returned to their place as the La Liga front-runners for this season.
Last year’s champions, arch-rivals FC Barcelona, are nipping at their heals right now, so Los Blancos will have to keep up the pace, and need to take all three points when they welcome Osasuna in on Saturday.
Osasuna at Real Madrid FYIs
Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 7, 3:15pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News
Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK
LL Position, Form: Real Madrid 1st, 21 pts, WWLWW Osasuna 10th, 10 pts, WLDLL
Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 74% Draw 16% Osasuna 10%
So without further ado, let’s try and get inside the mind of Ancelotti, and hypothetically pick his strongest side.
Yes, we’re predicting that David Alaba will finally be match fit to play! He’ll starting alongside former Chelsea man (wow has he escaped a tire fire, train wreck of a club) Antonio Rudiger. Eduardo Camavinga moves further up the pitch.
Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Osasuna
Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.
Comments
Gateway Express Clinic says
At Gateway Express Clinic, we are dedicated to offering comprehensive healthcare services that prioritize your well-being. As Gateway Primary Care Clinic, we take pride in delivering patient-centered care in a convenient and welcoming setting. Your health is our primary focus, and we look forward to serving you with professionalism and compassion.