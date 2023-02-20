Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool (UCL Rd of 16)

Real Madrid visits Liverpool in midweek for a clash of two giant clubs that are waging war against the injury bug. The winner, in this first of the two legs in the round of 16 tie, could be the side that has more depth, and does a better job fighting against attrition.

Will it be Carlo Ancelotti or Jurgen Klopp- which manager will plug the holes more appropriately and adequately? Will Karim Benzema pass a late fitness test?

Real Madrid at Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Tue. Feb 21, 8pm, Anfield

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 33% Liverpool 40% Extra Time 27%

The best potential first team for Carlo Ancelotti to select, for the cause in the spirit of continuing his club’s European dominance? We are thinking that right now that it looks like this below:

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool (Uefa Champions League Rounfd of 16)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Real Madrid 1

Totally feeling the upset here, at least for the Merseyside leg. That said, when the reverse fixture takes place, we’re predicting Madrid wins and then moves on.

