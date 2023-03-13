Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool (UCL Rd of 16)

Real Madrid can cruise on through to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, with ease, on Wednesday night as they own a three goal aggregate advantage on Liverpool. That said, manager Carlo Ancelotti will likely still field a strong side here, in order to finish off the job.

Don’t expect to see some squad rotation in the first team, but perhaps, once this tie is fully iced, the very accomplished Italian manager will start pulling some of his regulars late in the second half.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool FYIs

Competition: UCL Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Real Madrid leads 5-2

Kickoff: Wed. March 15, 8pm, El Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Team News: Real Madrid Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Liverpool

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 42% Liverpool 25% Extra Time 33%

Lately, we’ve seen Liverpool, in the words of the title character on the legendary ’90s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: “you’re like a Dr. Jekyll and Patty Duke.”

On Saturday they lost to AFC Bournemouth, the side that most projectionists believe have the greatest statistical chances of being relegated from the Premier League.

The week before they ROUTED their arch-rivals, third place Manchester United, 7-0! Which Liverpool will show up at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC (UCL Rd of 16)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Camavinga, Nacho; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema.

