Real Madrid will look to stay unblemished on the young season when they host Getafe on Saturday.

Heavily favored to take care of business against what is typically a mid-to-lower table side in La Liga, Los Blancos have to like how their campaign is going thus far, as we head into international break.

Real Madrid vs Getafe FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 2, 4:15pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 73% Draw 18% Getafe win 9%

La Liga Position, Form Real Madrid 1st, WWW, 9 pts Getafe 11th, WLD, 4 pts

Real Madrid head into summer transfer window deadline day with the acceptance that Kylian Mbappe just isn’t coming. Yes, again, as this is the third straight summer that this was speculated upon greatly. Can’t wait to do this tedious transfer saga thing again next summer!

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has said the club won’t spend deadline day searching for last minute cover in the forward group, due to the injury suffered by Vinicius Jr. which will keep him out of action for the next six weeks or so.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at what lineup Ancelotti might go with here.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Getafe

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Fran Garcia; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Jude Bellingham; Joselu Mato, Rodrygo

