Real Madrid versus Napoli might be the best Champions League game on the schedule Tuesday night. On one hand, you have half of the El Classico rivalry that maintains duopoly on La Liga. Also, the club that has won more European titles than anybody.

On the other hand, you have the reigning champions of Serie A, who captured the Italian top flight title with five matches to spare. The Azzurri achieved their first league title in over 30 years while also reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in storied history. Basically, their peaking right now.

Real Madrid at Napoli FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 3, 8 pm, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group C

Real Madrid Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

UCL Form, Standings: Real Madrid W, 2nd 3 pts Napoli W, 1st, 3 pts

Google Result Probability: Real Madrid 37% Draw 26% Napoli%

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have to go with a really strong side here in what is probably the toughest group stage game they’ll face this term.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Napoli (Champions League)

Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho, Fran Garcia; Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories