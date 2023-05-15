It’s the holders versus the most formidable club never to never have held it as Real Madrid travel to Manchester City on Wednesday night. It’s a tie to be tied, as it literally is right now. So it all comes down to this.

Many are calling this tie the true UCL final, and I would tend to agree with that sentiment. Of course the winner of the Milan derby in the other semifinal tie is going to be a very tough out though to be sure.

Manchester City at Real Madrid FYIs

Kickoff: Wed May 17, 8pm, The Etihad

Competition: UCL Semifinals, Leg 2/2, Aggregate 1-1

Team News: Real Madrid Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Real Madrid Manchester City

Google Result Probability (90 Min): Real Madrid 31% Manchester City 60% Extra Time 25%

With both clubs now having settled matters domestically in their respective top flights, they can go all in, with both hands on this fixture. Can Madrid get another Ol’ Big Ears to add to their already over-flowing European trophy cabinet? The prognosticators and bookmakers don’t think so, but manager Carlo Ancelotti will try to prove them wrong.

Here is what we believe the winning hand could look like for him and his side.

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Man City (UCL Semifinals)

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

